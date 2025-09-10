Why the Cavs Should Target Player With Ongoing NBA Gambling Investigation
Malik Beasley is one of the best shooters in the NBA. The 6-foot-4-inch guard is coming off a career season where he became one of only five players in NBA history to make over 300 three-pointers in a season. The problem is he is being investigated by the NBA over gambling allegations.
This couldn’t have come at a worse time for Beasley after having such a great season on a one-year prove-it deal in Detroit. This investigation has tanked his value across the league, which could open the door for the Cavaliers to swoop in and grab the guy who’s been on their radar for a while already.
The Cavs have learned that you could never have enough shooting, and especially someone of Beasley's caliber, as he is athletic enough to contribute on both sides of the floor. When you factor in Max Strus now being out for three to four months, the Cavs are in dire need of veteran wing shooting to start the season, and Beasley could even be an upgrade from Strus if he continues his form from the 2024-25 season.
Already having been linked to Beasley before, the Cavs could seize the opportunity to buy low on the shooting guard pending the NBA’s investigation and at least the clearance of a suspension, and add one of the league's best floor spacers and shooting threats to a team that demands having a couple of knockdown off-ball shooters to be successful.
Beasley’s 319 threes would’ve led the way for the Cavaliers last season, and his average of 3.3 made threes per game would’ve only been matched by team leader Donovan Mitchell. An addition of Beasley to an offense already featuring Mitchell, Garland, Mobley, and Allen would have the Cavaliers back in talks of having one of the best rosters in the league.
Not to mention that there wouldn’t be a need to make any tough lineup decisions as Beasley willingly came off the bench last season, finishing second place in the Sixth Man of the Year race. Beasley could bring an extra punch to a bench unit this year, headlined by new additions Lonzo Ball and Larry Nance Jr., as another reliable sharpshooter on the wing, with Sam Merrill, assuming De'Andre Hunter is bumped into the starting lineup for an injured Max Strus.
If the league's investigation clears Beasley and allows him to return to play without suspension, it would be very hard to find any reasons for the Cavs not to pursue him to help make a championship push in 2025-26.