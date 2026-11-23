Through the first 17 games of the season, the Cavaliers have gotten some unexpected contributions from their young talent and some surprisingly underwhelming returns from established stars.

Let’s examine two players who have exceeded preseason expectations and two who have done the opposite thus far:

2 Cavs Who Have Exceeded Expectations

Meleek Thomas

The 6’3” Pittsburgh native has been one of Cleveland’s biggest early-season surprises, bringing a level of scoring punch, defensive energy and confidence that the Cavaliers couldn’t have reasonably expected from a rookie this quickly.

The early impact from Meleek Thomas on offense may not be a huge surprise, especially after turning heads in Summer League. But his energy and effort on defense have been the icing on the cake to start the season.

Just watch how he navigates switches this entire possession versus the Indiana Pacers (below):

Man, look at this defensive possession and effort from Meleek Thomas. pic.twitter.com/pl6ZNtnwOn — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) November 22, 2026

But don’t get it twisted, Thomas is a born-and-bred bucket-getter. The former Arkansas Razorback’s defensive effort is commendable, but his ability to create in late-clock possessions, move without the ball and knock down open threes has been fantastic to start the year.

Look no further than this fantasy basketball write-up on NBA.com for proof of his offensive impact thus far. “The second-rounder has been one of the Cavs’ best weapons off the bench, connecting on 44% of his 3s, while 54% of his shots come from beyond the arc. He’s seeing a healthy 21% usage rate but only turns it over 1.2 times a game.”

Meleek Thomas and James Harden working the two-man game. pic.twitter.com/0rr7AF2V4x — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) November 19, 2026

Tyrese Proctor

After struggling to carve out a consistent role as a rookie, Tyrese Proctor has made a significant second-year leap, proving he can be more than just emergency backcourt depth.

Another former second-rounder, another surprise offensive catalyst for this evolving Cavaliers team. As Kenny Atkinson seemingly continues his search for a reliable backup point guard, Proctor has emerged in his second season, posting just under 51% from the field and 45% from beyond the arc.

The 6’6” former Duke Blue Devil uses his deceptive size to create mismatches and advantages in the Cavs half-court offense as well. Once viewed as merely a bench guy, Proctor has emerged as an important piece of Atkinson’s rotation.

Tyrese Proctor is making the leap in Cleveland! 👀📈



He's putting up better numbers than last season in almost every major category, and the growth is becoming impossible to ignore.



The Cavs may have found a gem! 💎 pic.twitter.com/aIWHLacHTj — Cavs Nation (@CavsNationCP) November 21, 2026

2 Cavs Who Haven’t Met Expectations

Evan Mobley

At risk of beating a dead horse, the wait continues on Evan Mobley’s career ascension. Mobley’s improved shooting has been encouraging, but his early-season availability and inconsistent offensive aggressiveness have kept him from delivering the next-level impact Cleveland needs from its All-Star big man.

The former Defensive Player of the Year obviously possesses all the tools to be a dominant two-way player but seems to continue to flirt with that potential in perpetuity, much to the frustration of Cavs fans. If you charted all of Mobley’s statistics over his career, you’d basically be drawing a bunch of horizontal lines. Points, rebounds and blocks have actually dropped pretty noticeably from last season.

Is it a matter of effort? I don’t think so; Mobley clearly cares and has put in continuous work to improve his outside shot (proven by his 47.9% three-point percentage this year). The lack of growth in areas other than the three-ball is head-scratching, however. It’s still early, but 17 games into the season, it looks like more of the same from Mobley.

James Harden

Harden’s spectacular 51-point explosion against Indiana was a reminder of what he can still do, but one vintage performance hasn’t erased the inconsistency and uneven fit that have made the start to the season disappointing for The Beard.

Overall, Harden has underwhelmed early, with his assist rate dipping from 34.7% last season to 25.7% this season, while his turnover rate has climbed to 16% (the fourth-highest of his career).

The Cavs’ fluctuations in net rating with him on and off the floor have been well documented as well. Cleveland has posted a -5.6 net rating with him on the court, compared to +15.7 when he is off. The Cavaliers need more than occasional brilliance from James Harden; they need him to consistently make the offense hum. So far, he hasn’t done that very often.

Think the overall panic comes from the perceived ceiling.



They need Harden to be good to have a shot against the real contenders. I’m not panicked over his slow start, but there’s been way more bad than good.



big picture: nothing in the regular season will change any opinion — Mikey McNuggets (@MikeLucasTV) November 16, 2026