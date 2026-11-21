Meleek Thomas could not find his outside shot against the Indiana Pacers. He found another way to influence the game.

The Cleveland Cavaliers rookie recorded a career-high four steals, six deflections and an additional forced turnover in Cleveland’s 128-119 victory Friday. On a night dominated by James Harden’s 51-point performance, Thomas demonstrated how his defensive activity can help keep him productive when his scoring declines.

Thomas finished with four points and four assists, missing all four of his 3-point attempts. His work disrupting Indiana’s possessions gave Cleveland value beyond that modest scoring total.

He became one of five rookies this season to record at least four steals in a game. It was also his fifth appearance with multiple steals, bringing his season total to 19, second among rookies, behind Utah’s Darryn Peterson.

Those numbers suggest his performance against Indiana was an extension of an emerging strength.

Thomas carries a 2.3% steal rate this season, placing him in the 83rd percentile in the supplied rankings. Against the Pacers, that figure climbed to 8.5%, ranking in the 99th percentile.

His most productive defensive stretch began late in the third quarter.

Meleek Thomas was a menace defensively. pic.twitter.com/OZILfPD9P6 — Its Cavalier (@ItsCavalier_Pod) November 21, 2026

With Cleveland building a separation, Thomas stripped Quenton Jackson and assisted on a Harden 3-pointer that pushed the Cavaliers’ lead to 100-80. He recorded another steal in the closing seconds of the quarter, giving Cleveland an additional possession before Harden finished the period with a driving layup.

The Cavaliers outscored Indiana 43-22 in the third, turning a one-point halftime advantage into a 105-83 lead.

Thomas continued creating problems in the fourth.

He intercepted an Obi Toppin pass and converted a driving floater, then recorded his fourth steal by taking the ball from Jarace Walker. Although Thomas’ ensuing layup attempt was blocked, the sequence provided another example of his ability to disrupt an opponent’s offense.

The six deflections offered a broader measure of that involvement. Even when contact with the ball does not produce a steal, it can interrupt a passing sequence or force an offense to reset.

For Thomas, that activity is becoming a meaningful part of his development.

His current defensive profile includes a ranking in the 96th percentile in perimeter isolation defense. He also ranks in the 72nd percentile in help defense talent, the 67th percentile in overall defensive talent and the 65th percentile in defensive playmaking.

Those early-season indicators require a larger sample before firm conclusions can be drawn. Steals and deflections alone do not establish consistent defensive execution, particularly for a rookie still learning NBA positioning and responsibilities.

They do, however, provide reasons for Cleveland to keep investing in his development.

Thomas has already shown how his shooting can complement Harden and Donovan Mitchell. Against Indiana, he demonstrated the benefit of contributing when those shots do not fall.

His four assists reinforced that point. He found Mario Hezonja for a first-quarter 3-pointer, connected with Norchad Omier for an alley-oop and assisted on second-half triples by Harden and Thomas Bryant.

There were mistakes, including two turnovers, and Cleveland’s uneven fourth quarter left plenty to address collectively. Thomas’ individual performance nevertheless offered an encouraging sign.

A young scorer’s role becomes more sustainable when his usefulness extends beyond making shots. Against the Pacers, Thomas helped Cleveland through his passing, anticipation and willingness to pursue the ball.

His jumper was quiet. His defensive presence was increasingly difficult to overlook.