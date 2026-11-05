2 Cavaliers Who Could Become Trade Candidates If The Season Takes a Wrong Turn

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven’t had the smoothest start to the new season.

After last year's Eastern Conference Finals run, the Cavs are in a high-pressure season, needing to perform.

Having heavily consolidated their assets - including an overhaul in their backcourt to pair James Harden with Donovan Mitchell and the acquisition of Peyton Watson - Cleveland is threadbare in terms of flexibility.

So, if the Cavaliers’ season were to plummet, who would be the two main trade candidates?

Jarrett Allen

Jarrett Allen is entering the first year of his three-year, $84 million contract extension, earning $28 million this season.

He continues to provide outstanding efficiency on the offensive end and remains a key defensive presence, forming an elite interior pairing with Evan Mobley.

However, if the Cavaliers' season begins to unravel, Allen could become the franchise's most valuable trade asset and the biggest piece available for a significant roster overhaul.

The ongoing question in Cleveland is whether the team can truly maximize Mobley's offensive potential while continuing to play two big men who offer limited perimeter shooting.

Although the pairing has delivered defensive advantages, it can create spacing issues that restrict the offense.

If the season fails to meet expectations, the front office may finally consider making Mobley the team's full-time center, allowing Cleveland to build a more modern, versatile lineup around him.

And Allen's value makes that possibility particularly intriguing.

With genuine All-Star-level ability and a substantial contract that can help facilitate a major deal, he represents Cleveland's clearest route to acquiring an elite perimeter creator or an impactful two-way wing.

Such a move could address one of the roster's biggest weaknesses while reshaping the team's long-term identity.

Sam Merrill

Sam Merrill is on a team-friendly, cost-effective contract, earning approximately $9.2 million this season while remaining under team control through to the 2028-29 season.

His trade value is driven more by roster economics than on-court performance. Cleveland faces significant luxury-tax pressure and is operating right up against the first-apron hard cap.

Beyond its high-salaried core starters, Merrill represents the Cavaliers’ most valuable salary-matching asset. Should Cleveland look to make a minor-to-moderate roster adjustment or acquire additional rotation depth - such as a backup power forward - Merrill’s contract could serve as the financial bridge needed to facilitate a cap-compliant deal.

Meanwhile, his elite movement shooting from beyond the arc makes him an attractive target for contending teams seeking to bolster their perimeter offense. His combination of shooting ability, contract value, and team control gives him legitimate trade appeal.