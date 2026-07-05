Why Cleveland Gives LeBron His Best Shot at a Championship

While Northeast Ohio is home, and Cleveland can certainly offer LeBron happiness, the Cavs can also offer a competitive shot at winning a championship.

The Cavaliers only finished 1 round away from the finals, and had they not run into the red-hot New York Knicks, they could have very well gone all the way. With the Cavaliers adding James Harden at the trade deadline last season, the Cavs made it clear they are looking to win now.

Moving a fan-favorite in Darius Garland for a veteran with tons of playoff experience signified the Cavs willingness to do what they needed to do to try and bring another Larry O’Brien to Cleveland, regardless of the end result.

Now that the Cavs are veteran heavy, and everyone has conference finals experience, adding LeBron would almost certainly give this team what it needs to eclipse the conference finals next season. Injury management had been an issue for the Cavaliers for years however, Kenny Atkinson did a fantastic job last season ensuring the roster was healthy for the playoffs.

Kenny Atkinson has done a terrific job in both of his seasons as head coach of the Cavaliers. In his debut season, Kenny led the team to their first 60+ win season since LeBron’s first stint in Cleveland.

Now this past season, Atkinson led his Cavaliers to a conference finals despite receiving a completely revamped roster at the trade deadline. While Atkinson took a lot of the blame for the Cavaliers elimination to the New York Knicks, he is also credited with getting the Cavs there in the first place.

In Atkinson's two playoffs with the Cavs, he was eliminated by the Eastern Conference champions and the NBA champions respectively. With a multiple-time champion and all-time great like LeBron at his disposal, Atkinson should certainly be able to take the next step as a coach.

Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley will both greatly benefit from James’ presence as well. Having a winner like LeBron around to tutor the Cavs younger stars in pivotal situations will help them finally step up in the biggest moments.

With former MVP James Harden running point guard, LeBron would be able to enjoy an off-the-ball role where he would have the freedom to play whatever brand of basketball he feels fit. LeBron could also offer Harden some relief as the primary ball handler and offers more flexibility for situations like the Toronto Raptors playoff series where Harden was recording an excessive amount of turnovers.

The Cavaliers offer LeBron a great chance to play basketball with a ton of freedom. Since the team is fresh off of a conference finals, LeBron would be able to slide into his own role within the team without disrupting an already championship caliber roster.