Things for the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking a bit shaky at best right now. There is still optimism and hope to turn the season around, as confirmed by Kenny Atkinson’s comments about the team’s spirit following the Thanksgiving Eve loss to the New York Knicks.

There will come a time before the trade deadline, though, when they have to make a decision. The conversation will be about whether or not to make moves and get some trades going.

Ultimately, the success of the group in December will have the biggest influence on whether or not they get on the phones from January into February to make their choice. And there are a few players who could be on the block if they make that choice.

1) Sam Merrill

The player with the greatest chance of being moved by the Cavs would have to be Sam Merrill. When he signed the four-year, $38 million deal in the summer of 2025, there was a lot of intrigue. They gave him FA money that was originally intended to go to Ty Jerome. It was going to be one of them, and they picked #5.

During his first season under that deal, he soared. Continuing to hit 40% of triples, Merrill was elite at drawing charges and increased all of his averages amidst the team’s injury bug. They even went 37-15 with him in the lineup during the regular season.

Sam Merrill on the Cavs consistency issue:



"That's like our ever changing challenge right now -- how to continue to sustain that way." pic.twitter.com/drcyza3H0g — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) November 24, 2026

Issues to his elbow this season have disrupted both his effectiveness and availability. Combine that with the emergence of Meleek Thomas and Tyrese Proctor, and you have a potential trade candidate. Whatever the success of the team looks like, moving him for either/both salary clearance or asset-adding could be feasible.

2) Evan Mobley

The name that was mentioned in trade talks involving superstars all summer, Evan Mobley, is now in his sixth season in Cleveland. A great toe sprain has cost him every game since he logged 33 minutes against the Knicks on November 11.

Mobley came into the year shooting the three-point shot better than he ever had previously. His defensive impact can be felt from a mile away, and his absence has seen the team go 3-3 and lose some games they probably should have taken care of business in otherwise.

🏀 WEDNESDAY'S FINAL SCORES 🏀



Evan Mobley knocks down a season-high 5 3PM to lead the @cavs to their 3rd consecutive win!



Peyton Watson: 22 PTS, 6 REB

Donovan Mitchell: 19 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL

Jarrett Allen: 8 PTS, 12 REB, 3 BLK https://t.co/uHoOfpVbDz pic.twitter.com/KIGBqfdWNJ — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2026

Mobley’s salary will increase with each passing season, to $50 million for this season and up to $61 million by its final year. A lot of Benjamins for anybody, no question. It’s not about who they would trade for him, but whether they’d move him, period.

If the Cavs can figure it out, he’ll be around all year. But if they wanted to change things, trading him would be the most likely move.

3) Craig Porter Jr.

The main Craig Porter Jr. problem is that he just doesn’t fit with this year’s version of the team. The backup guard minutes have hardly been available for the fourth-year man out of Wichita State. And then when he does get to come in, it’s usually outside his natural position.

Athleticism and offensive rebounding can always get a 6”2 guard on the floor. But in the current environment, he really doesn’t have much of a chance. Porter’s contract guarantees fully for the season on January 17, so the team does have time.

this is not hyperbole...



Craig Porter Jr. is the best "6-foot & under" shot blocker I've ever seen. Maybe in NBA history. He's that good at it.



I mean look at these. Absolutely insane. pic.twitter.com/30O0U88InT — Mikey McNuggets (@MikeLucasTV) November 19, 2026

They might want to offer the roster spot to Norchad Omier a bit earlier so he can continue to bring his energy to the court more often. Perhaps they want another wing. It’s to be determined. It’s not so likely he’ll be around all season,