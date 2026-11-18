This has not been the start that Cavs fans and the front office expected from this year's Cavs team following an Eastern Conference Finals appearance.

Even with the 8-7 start to the season, there have been a few players who have helped the Cavs stay competitive early in this NBA season.

Tyrese Proctor

Nov 16, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Tyrese Proctor (24) celebrates after hitting a three point basket during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been the young guys on the team who have been the shining stars this season. Tyrese Proctor has taken the leap that the Cavs were hoping he would when they drafted him in the second round.

In the game against the Mavericks, where all of the starters rested, he recorded his first career triple-double and proved he is a starting-level point guard in the league.

He has been able to learn from someone like James Harden, who has so much to offer Proctor in terms of adjusting to the league. Harden has even credited Proctor for all of the work he has been putting in to get ready for this season.

Just under 10 points per game this season for Proctor, while adding on crazy efficiency. 52 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from beyond the arc. He has been exactly what the Cavs have needed off the bench so far this season.

If he continues this production, then the Cavs will continue to make big leaps this season.

Meleek Thomas

Nov 4, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Meleek Thomas (15) walks down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rookie has been phenomenal for the Cavs this season. Meleek Thomas showed his scoring ability in college, but has really stepped up in all aspects of his game since entering the league.

His stats have been so impressive this season: 13 points on 47 percent from the field in 23 minutes per game. He has been a huge spark plug off the bench and has made the most of his opportunities to start as well.

Should Meleek Thomas be a STARTER? 🤔



So far this season:



13.0 PTS

2.6 REB

1.3 AST

1.1 STL

47% FG

47.8% 3PT pic.twitter.com/deaFeruwLJ — SleeperCavs (@SleeperCleCavs) November 13, 2026

His confidence is through the roof, which is something the Cavs have been missing. The offensive side of the ball has not been the only place he has been making an impact. His defense has been something the Cavs have relied on heavily.

If he continues to play with unlimited confidence, then the Cavs' chances of making the playoffs outright increase tremendously.

Jarrett Allen

Nov 11, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) reacts during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cavs starting big man has really flown under the radar this season. His impact has been vital for the Cavs this season, especially with a tougher start to the season.

Being the defensive anchor can be a tough challenge, and Allen has done a good job stepping up to that challenge. 1.3 blocks per game this season so far from the big man have been needed for this Cavs squad.

Not to mention, the efficiency is still top-notch. 64.8 percent from the field for the Cavs' big man, providing a nice paint presence that the Cavs can rely on when they are struggling from the outside.

Now that Evan Mobley is dealing with an injury, Allen will become the lead big man the Cavs will rely on down low for the next few games.

The Cavs have started an upward trend over the past few games, and Proctor, Thomas and Allen have all been key pieces to that. If they continue to keep up their impressive play, then the Cavs can once again get back into the NBA championship conversation.