When the Cleveland Cavaliers extended James Harden's time in the Wine and Gold this past offseason, the expectation was that he was going to be a critical piece of the offense.

But through the first 17 games of the 2026-27 season, Harden's involvement on the offense has undergone plenty of changes.

On Friday, Nov. 20, the Cavaliers downed the Indiana Pacers 128-119, securing an NBA Cup Group Stage win that extends their chances of taking home a championship in the coming weeks. Leading the team to a strong showing was Harden, who finished the night with a whopping 50 points, six rebounds and six assists in 40 minutes of action.

He wasn't just putting up big numbers with wonky volume; he was taking smart shots and being selective. He went 15-of-26 from the field, 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and 14-for-14 from the charity stripe.

It was a vintage Harden performance.

Following the game, though, Harden spoke about the fact that the 2026-27 season hasn't been kind to him, even if Friday night was a reminder of the effectiveness he can have on an offense.

"It's a different role for me... my usage rate isn't extremely high every game. You know what I mean? We have somebody for that. So mine's kind of like, you know, scoring when I need to, but then distributing the ball, a little bit of everything. You know what I mean? So like...… pic.twitter.com/OntMCFiPms — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) November 21, 2026

"It's a different role for me... my usage rate isn't extremely high every game," he said. "You know what I mean? We have somebody for that. So mine's kind of like, you know, scoring when I need to, but then distributing the ball, a little bit of everything. You know what I mean? So like... all right, cool, my number is called, and you need to go out there and put the shots up, and so like, okay, I can still do it."

Before Friday, he had eclipsed 20 points in an outing just three times, with his most amount of shots taken in a contest being 18. He was averaging 16.2 points a game on 38.5% from the field.

But although he wasn't the Cavaliers' go-to scorer through the first 16 games, he was adapting his skill set to fit the team's needs. He molded his game into a more facilitator-style approach, averaging 6.3 assists per night with just 2.8 turnovers, a positive rate that is on pace to be one of the best of his career.

At 37 years old, he is kind of forced to embrace change, too.

The Cavaliers have seen a big emergence from young guards Craig Porter Jr., Tyrese Proctor and Meleek Thomas, all of whom are getting regular minutes to begin the year. Each has found different ways to impact the rotation, with both Proctor and Thomas bringing a nice boost of energy on the offensive end that complements the rest of the lineup.

As long as they continue to play at a high level, Harden's going to have to adjust to allow them to continue developing and growing as players. He is entering what is expected to be the final few seasons of his career, and Cleveland has to be prepared to fill his spot eventually.

Friday was a nice reminder that the Cavaliers have what it takes to compete at a high level and contend for an NBA Championship, but they just have to tie things together and be a bit more consistent.

If Harden can bring that pace of play more often, he may be a catalyst to bringing some hardware back to The Land by the end of the season, even if his role change causes some growing pains along the way.