The NBA on Thanksgiving. It has a nice ring, right?

Well, it used to be a thing, actually. Back in 2010, there was a doubleheader between the Hawks and Wizards, followed by Blake Griffin and the Clippers battling the Kings.

The NBA lockout happened in the following offseason, and the CBA added a clause prohibiting games on four days of the year. Included in the mix are Election Day, the night of the March Madness MBB Final, and Thanksgiving.

Wouldn’t it be exciting, though, if they did bring it back? A little Detroit Lions at 12:30. Some Donovan Mitchell at 7:00 PM. A meal with the family in between. Why not?

1) The NFL Invaded Christmas Day Already

While the NBA has been mindful of not playing on Thanksgiving, the NFL has not done so on Christmas Day. A holiday that became synonymous with the NFL's five-game slate on Christmas Day, ranging from 12 PM through after midnight on the East Coast, now competes with a football triple-header.

A specific CBA clause does stipulate that they cannot play on Turkey Day. But the two sports, which do rival each other for a couple of months, don’t seem to be on the same page. The NFL played on Christmas in 1971, 1989, and then brought it back as a tradition in 2020. This marks their seventh consecutive season with it.

Getting back to Thanksgiving, imagine the battles on this day. Set the stage and broadcast it the same way the NFL has. “Thanksgiving Meleek” could be born by dropping 35 on the holiday.

Oh, the possibilities.

2) Promote Different Rivalries

The NBA generally does a very good job of creating the Christmas Day schedule.

But now imagine a world where some of the league’s best rivalries, perhaps not big enough for December 25th, get put on Thanksgiving Day?

Already slated for an MLK matinee, the Cavs and Pistons battling on Thanksgiving would feed families. The ferocity of last year’s series, whether the disdain of Sam Merrill toward Ausar Thompson, JB Bickerstaff again coaching against his favorite team, or superstar guards squaring off, makes for fantastic storylines.

Nets-Knicks might not be the closest battle if played this year, for example, but it would make for a fun Thanksgiving night showdown. What about a Celtics-Sixers contest? Lakers vs. Thunder?

Donovan Mitchell has averaged 28.3 points per game in three Christmas Day games. Imagine what Spida could do on Thanksgiving Day.

3) The Global Game

The NFL has really started going more international in the last 10-15 years than it had before. The NBA, of course, grew overseas significantly in 2002 when Yao Ming went #1 to the Rockets, and it absolutely blew up in China. It’s continued to grow since then, with international talent making up a good chunk of the modern superstar pool.

Thanksgiving is an American holiday, of course, which is why American Football is the dominant game. To be fair, the 952K viewers the league got on their games last time was probably below what they were looking for. But the league’s popularity can reach folks all over. Even those not on holiday.

Pending the game location, it can bring people from all over the world who like basketball and want to celebrate the holiday. It would likely rise. Christmas features gift unwrapping. Now imagine Thanksgiving posters? Get everybody up from the table with their jaws dropped.

Mario Hezonja has brought a large international following with him to Cleveland. Matthew Dellavedova previously had all of Australia rooting for the Cavs. This is a worldwide game, as also noted by games being played in Paris, Germany, London, Mexico City, and some other places recently.

Let the Cavs run it on Thanksgiving. Get Harden in the kitchen, he’ll cook on this holiday.