3 Things Cavs Fans Must Know Today: Injuries, Quotes and Notes

The Cleveland Cavaliers are aiming to bounce back in the second game of the Eastern Conference playoffs' second round on Thursday, following their loss to the Detroit Pistons in Game 1.

Cleveland struggled for most of the game, but it's time to look ahead to the rest of the series. Here are a few things for Cavs fans to keep an eye on for Game 2.

Sam Merrill's injury status

Merrill played just seven minutes in Game 1 before leaving with a hamstring injury. The 29-year-old shooting guard did not participate in the Cavs' shootaround on Wednesday after undergoing an MRI on his hamstring, and Cleveland listed Merrill as questionable for Game 2 on Wednesday.

The Cavs really missed Merrill's ability to play off the pick and drain a 3-pointer in Game 1. If he can't give it a go in Game 2, Cleveland might be facing some serious trouble.

Cavs turnovers issues

The Cavaliers recorded 19 turnovers in Game 1, and for those who believe that won't happen again, they might want to reconsider. The Cavs have struggled to hold onto the ball throughout the playoffs, committing 141 turnovers through the first eight games, the most by any team since 1996.

The Cavaliers have the most turnovers through 8 playoffs games (141) since 1996 pic.twitter.com/Q3i6b3BsXA — Underdog (@Underdog) May 6, 2026

Cleveland's turnovers led to easy baskets for the Pistons, which is frustrating since Detroit struggles to find other scorers besides Cade Cunningham. However, it doesn’t matter if the Cavs turn the ball over 19 times; that will inevitably lead to easy points the rest of the series.

It's pretty simple: if the Cavs can cut down on their turnovers, they'll find a way to win the series. Reducing their mistakes will give them more opportunities to score while limiting the Pistons' fast-break chances. This will force the Pistons to run their offense, which has struggled at times during the playoffs.

James Harden knows he has to be better

One of the key factors behind the Cavs' struggles with turnovers was James Harden, who committed seven of them. He recognizes that he needs to step up his game for Game 2.

"You look within first," Harden said after the game, via ESPN's Jamal Collier. "Look at my turnovers, and a lot of them are just on me and nothing they did. It was way too many. If I had to put my print on one thing in the game, that's the game right there ... Like we talked about last series. If you get a shot on glass, even half of that, and it's a different ballgame. For me, I got to be better. I will be better, not turning the basketball over and getting shots up. It gives our defense a chance to get back and be set. Other than that, we played a pretty solid game."

If Harden can keep his turnovers to just two or three in Game 2, there's a strong possibility the Cavaliers will return to Cleveland with the series tied.