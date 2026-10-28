Things could be a lot worse for the Cavaliers right now. They are 2-1, having just defeated a very stout Timberwolves team. If it makes you feel better, the Nets also nearly just defeated the Celtics despite being very short-handed. Tough results happen.

Let’s talk about the worst starts to a season in franchise history. Things happen. But it’s not like today; it was different then.

And just to note, despite his presence in the cover photo, Baron Davis and his time in Cleveland will not be mentioned. Our picture sources do not have images available from the seasons we will be talking about. The only #85 in franchise history was actually a lot of fun and got the team a few wins before they drafted Kyrie Irving. (Stay tuned for another BD mention at the end of the article.)

1970-71: 0-15

Ah, yes. The Cavs' debut season. They got on the floor for the first time in 1970-71 and did not post their first win until the tail end of the second week of November. They were 0-15 before claiming the first Wine & Gold winner in franchise history.

26-year-old John Johnson was named an All-Star during the campaign. Walt Wesley, Bingo Smith, & McCoy McLemore were some of the other standout names from the inaugural season. It wasn’t pretty, but finally, on Nov. 12, 1970, they beat the Trail Blazers. Wesley led the way with 21 points.

The second win did not come until December 6. They would go 15-67.

1984-85: 0-9

Year one was the only time the Cavs ever started with double-digit losses. The second-worst start happened 14 years later, in 1984-85. They started out 0-9. George Karl was the leader of this team; it was his first head-coaching opportunity in the league.

They wound up with the No. 16-ranked offense and #15 defense, actually finishing just one game under .500 over the final 73. But it didn’t matter, because they didn’t sniff the playoffs.

Cleveland defeated the Atlanta Hawks 102-99 on Nov .15, 1984, for the first victory. World B. Free led the way with 18 points, pacing seven in double figures for the team. Fun fact: this was the first year the team wore their orange jerseys.

1995-96: 0-7

Technically, the team started 0-7 twice, but so as not to talk about the 70s again 1972-73), we’ll use the 90s. The 0-7 mark in 1995-96 is the most unique on the list because the Cavs actually made the playoffs this very season. The trademark of the Mike Fratello-coached teams was their incredible defense.

They struggled to score, but boy, so did other teams against them. Cleveland went 47-28 over the final 75. November 17, 1995 saw them earn their first of the 47 victories, taking down the Philadelphia 76ers in blowout fashion, 114-82.

Dan Majerle led the way with 21 points that day, while Terrell Brandon added 19.

Honorable Mention:

Shoutout, yes, shoutout. The 26-game losing streak during 2010-11. Before Baron Davis arrived. It wasn’t a start to the season, but it was the worst skid in league history at the time.

The Cavs lost 26 in a row between December 10, 2011, and February 11, 2011. Mo Williams' heroics got them over the hump.

It wasn’t to start a season, but that first post-LeBron James campaign was a doozy.

It’s All Good, Cavs Fans

2-1. A fantastic starting five. It could be a lot worse, people.