A Cleveland Cavaliers Gameday Guide at Rocket Arena

On Thursday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers open the doors to Rocket Arena for the 2026-27 season for their pre-season debut against the Boston Celtics.

The Cavs look to build on last year's success, trying to surpass last year's trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they lost to the eventual champion New York Knicks.

They are bringing back Donovan Mitchell, signing James Harden to a new deal, and bringing in Peyton Watson to play alongside their core group, including Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. A lot is riding on this upcoming season.

The Cavs now take center stage at Rocket Arena, one of the best home-court advantages in the National Basketball Association, and the team needs you to keep that momentum going. So, with that in mind, the question is how to make the most of your trip to the arena. This article has all the details.

How to get tickets:

May 23, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) drives the ball up court in the second quarter against the New York Knicks during game three of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first step to attending a game is figuring out where to get tickets. If you go to cavs.com, you'll see a Tickets tab on the toolbar at the top of the site. From there, you will see a list of games you can attend. When you click Find Seats for the game you're looking for, you are redirected to SeatGeek, the Cavs' official ticketing partner. You can also go directly to SeatGeek's website or use their mobile app to buy tickets.

Parking:

You have your tickets, you're looking forward to the game, and now you need to figure out where you want to park. Rocket Arena has multiple garages conveniently located near the arena, including a few connected to it.

Great Day Improvements Garage on Huron Rd makes getting into the arena easy, as does the JACK Cleveland Casino Garage on Ontario St.

If you're looking for other options, there are a few still very close to the arena, including the Tower City Garage on Huron St. If you want to reserve your parking garage ahead of time, Rocket Arena also has spaces available on the ParkWhiz and ParkMobile apps, where you can find better deals as well for parking.

Concessions:

Now that you're parked, have your tickets, and are heading into the arena, it's time to think about food. Like every arena, Rocket Arena has your essentials: hot dogs, sodas, popcorn, beer, etc.

But it also has unique dining areas to check out.

Quaker Steak and Lube is located at portals 26 & 61 if you're in the mood for some chicken wings. Swensons has two locations in the fieldhouse as well at portals 22 & 74 if you're craving a classic burger and fries.

There are multiple pizza places, including Flour Pizza Company at portal 22 and Georgio's Oven Fresh Pizza at portals 49 & 62. Needless to say, if you're craving it, Rocket Arena has you covered.

Arena Wi-Fi:

Want to keep an eye on the Cavaliers rivals between game breaks? Rocket Arena offers public Wi-Fi for visitors. Look for the RocketArenaWifi public network for convenience; it won't be password-protected.

This full breakdown should give you all you need to know to prepare for your visit to watch the Cavaliers play Basketball this upcoming season. Now get down to the arena, be loud, and show your love for the wine & gold.