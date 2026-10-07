Peyton Watson is heading into his first season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, as one of the most coveted players available from this past offseason.

Although the Cavs had to give up a lot to acquire Watson from the Denver Nuggets, he might be the piece the team has been missing since LeBron James left in 2018.

While Watson knows expectations are high this upcoming season, he feels like a player about to take the next step in his career. Although Watson was part of the Denver Nuggets NBA Championship team in 2023, Nuggets coach Michael Malone didn't rely on him in the postseason.

But when given his chance to succeed last season after the Nuggets dealt with multiple injuries, including to Nikola Jokic, Watson stepped up and owned his role, even taking home Western Conference Player of the Week in January.

Now Watson joins a team that is looking to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time in nine years. A team that just recently went farther than they ever have in their new era, but were uncerimoniously eliminated. With Watson joining the team, he'll have more opportunity to be a huge contributor, and it makes me wonder if Peyton Watson is the ideal candidate for the Most Improved Player award.

Feb 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) warms up prior to the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What goes into the Most Improved Player Award?

The award's name says it all. It's the player who shows they have taken the biggest leap amongst their NBA Peers. The Atlanta Hawks currently have the two most recent winners on their roster: Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Dyson Daniels. Alexander-Walker's points per game skyrocketed from 9.4 the previous season to 20.8, while also helping the Hawks make the playoffs.

Daniels made a similar jump in 2025, improving his scoring by nearly nine points per game and leading the league in steals per game. He also finished as the runner-up to Evan Mobley for Defensive Player of the Year.

It's unlikely Watson will make that big of a jump in his scoring, but, he will have plenty of opportunities to play into his strengths such as on-ball defense and catch-and-shoot offense. Watson was amongst the leagues best catch-and-shoot players last season, and also was excellent with corner three's.

Filling the void:

The fifth starter has been a revolving door in the Donovan Mitchell era of Cavaliers basketball.

The core group of Mitchell, Mobley, Jarrett Allen, and James Harden/Darius Garland now has a fifth guy who can be a consistent, everyday player. Watson will also likely draw the opposing team's best offensive player.

So with his current talents, and with big responsibilities defensively, Watson will have every chance to stamp his name on the Most Improved Player award for 2027.