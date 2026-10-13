An Honest Assessment of Meleek Thomas' Preseason Play

Through Cleveland’s first 2 exhibition games, we have been treated to some fantastic individual performances. We’ve seen Jaylon Tyson standout, beginning to look like the player who was a dark horse candidate for the most improved player award for a great deal of last season. Craig Porter stuck out among a crowded group at backup point, largely due to his ability to make plays for others.

Newcomer Mario Hezonja has flashed versatile two-way play, and we’ve also witnessed James Harden’s penchant for antagonizing defenses on the interior. And of course, Peyton Watson, the team’s prized acquisition this offseason, has already tantalized with a diverse set of skills that should translate nicely to the city of Cleveland despite the inefficiency thus far.

But entering this preseason slate of games, many eyes were being laid upon rookie guard Meleek Thomas. The talented scorer seemed poised for an eye-popping display after a magnificent showing at this year’s NBA Summer League, in which he compiled averages of 27.3 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, and 3.8 Assists, while converting 50.0% of his field goals, including 43.8% of his triples.

The hype train was moving at dangerously quick speeds after that performance and only picked up more steam after he was routinely praised by his teammates for his competitive drive and willingness to learn in the months that followed.

Suffice it to say that he entered preseason play with elevated expectations. But through his first 2 unofficial NBA games, the rook’s play has yielded mixed results.

In his debut, it wasn’t his knack for outside scoring that stood out but rather his raw potential as a defender. Thomas’ capacity for defensive playmaking was on full display as he navigated screens well and provided help defense, racking up 3 total steals in the process.

And while he couldn’t complete his hoists efficiently from beyond the arc, going just 1/7 on his long-range attempts, he was able to convert on the interior, scoring on 4 of his 6 attempts inside the painted area.

His 2nd outing felt much the same, in many respects. He was able score on the interior, going 2/4 in the paint and he was able to make noise defensively, picking up 2 more steals by sheer effort alone but he was still unable to do damage as a perimeter shot maker.

Something else we’ve seen from the dynamic guard is his aptitude for playmaking. Especially out of the pick-and-roll as he managed to drive and kick to Sam Merrill on the perimeter against Boston for a triple and find fellow rookie Ernest Udeh Jr. for an alley-oop flush against Orlando. The skillset is there. Whether the Cavs tap into is will be a season-long affair.

Ironically, the one thing that we need to see more of is the perimeter shot. Thomas has gone just 1/10 from 3PT range. To be fair, not all of these looks have been clean. Many of them have been out of rhythm or he's simply just tried to create them off-the-bounce. 9 of those 10 looks have come from above the break.

The NBA doesn't officially track individualized preseason shot data of types yet but by my estimation, he has attempted 5 catch-and-shoot threes, and 5 pull-up jumpers each. 5 of those 10 attempts have come off-screen and of those 5, 3 have come with the ball in Thomas' hands as he has attempted to utilize said screens to free himself up for looks. The other 2 were with him operating off ball and moving into position to catch and shoot off screen. 1 of those was blocked.

All 10 (1/10) of Meleek Thomas' 3PT attempts. 5 pull-up jumpers, 5 catch-and-shoot looks (with a half coming off screen both on and off the ball).



Would love to see him get more in-rhythm looks tonight. pic.twitter.com/kZVImuaYTn — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) October 13, 2026

None of this is to say that Thomas is off the hook for his misses but I do think it's fair to suggest that Cleveland place him in more opportune position for looks. Some of this is lineup-based though as many of his attempts came when he was being asked to either create offense or function as a primary source of it.

Sharing the floor with other respected shooters and creators will give him better opportunities. I can only imagine that will occur in time. For now, at the very least, we need to see the young gun knock down some trays.