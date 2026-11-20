Sam Merrill might not be the first name that comes to mind when deliberating the most crucial pieces of this Cleveland Cavaliers team.

But the numbers suggest maybe he should be. Among the best three-man lineup combos in net rating this season, Merrill is part of four of the top five. Donovan Mitchell, less surprisingly, is the other staple in these high-performing lineups, where the third player tends to fluctuate.

Long story short: pair Don with "Money Merrill" and good things happen. Don't let his uncharacteristic performance at the free-throw line Wednesday versus Memphis blur your perception of Merrill's meaning to the team, either.

After missing two at the charity stripe that would have given the Cavs a late lead, Mitchell provided an immediate vote of confidence in the sharpshooter.

“You’re not defined by 2 free throws”, he said afterwards.

And Mitchell isn't wrong. Merrill's value to this team shouldn't be measured by one frustrating sequence, especially coming off a six-game absence due to an elbow injury (in his shooting arm, no less).

Merrill’s shooting is obviously the biggest part of the equation, but reducing his impact to getting buckets behind the arc misses the bigger picture. His ability to move without the ball, get shots off quickly and force defenders to stay attached creates opportunities for everyone else.

When Merrill is on the floor, opposing defenses have one more shooter they simply cannot afford to lose track of. Put simply, it would be valuable to have Sam on the floor, even if he stood in the corner and had staring contests with fans.

It's been especially valuable to have Merrill on the floor with Mitchell, too. Cleveland’s star guard is at his best when he has room to operate, attack the basket and create advantages for himself and his teammates. Merrill helps create that room without needing to dominate the ball or have plays specifically designed for him.

It’s a pretty convenient arrangement when one of your best shooters can make life easier for your best player simply by being on the court.

The Cavaliers have other players who can make open shots. What they don’t necessarily have is another player who offers Merrill’s combination of shooting confidence, movement and willingness to let it fly without hesitation. There’s a difference between having a capable 3-point shooter and having someone defenses genuinely fear leaving open. Merrill belongs in the latter category.

Don't believe me? Here's proof. To put Merrill's shooting into perspective, he buried at least four triples in 21 games last season. Klay Thompson, one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, did so just 25 times despite appearing in 17 more contests. When Merrill gets hot, watch out!

The 30-year-old shooting guard's value becomes even more important when considering Cleveland’s postseason aspirations. Playoff defenses are designed to take away primary options, shrink driving lanes and force role players to beat them. If Mitchell is going to face that kind of attention, the Cavs need Merrill to make opponents pay for loading up on their star guard.

No hesitation.

For three.

Through contact.

SPLASH!



Sam Merrill (15 PTS, 5-7 FGM) extends CLE's lead 🎯 pic.twitter.com/ATMIU7Dtb0 — NBA (@NBA) May 18, 2026

Sure, the missed free throws against Memphis were disappointing. But they shouldn’t change how the Cavaliers view Merrill or how Merrill views himself. Mitchell clearly understands that, and the coaching staff should make sure the message is just as clear.

Championship teams need stars, but they also need players who make those stars better. Merrill does exactly that. Flush the missed free throws down the toilet. Turn the page. Money Merrill is back in uniform and that's what really matters.