Cavaliers Rookie May Have Instantly Ruined Reputation With This Comment

Meleek Thomas, what are you doing man? To earn a good reputation in the league, it’s best to avoid major controversy right away. That is not the case with the rookie this time. So, what did he do exactly?

He admitted to being a Steelers fan. Gasp. The horror. How could such words be uttered? Okay, well, worse things can be said in Cleveland. Right? Right? The teams are set to meet on Sunday, so perhaps some “friendly” words will be had in the team’s group chat. The Cavs will be off that day, so everybody should be able to watch the game.

Meleek Thomas on his football team:



“Steelers. Pittsburgh Steelers all day. I had to hear about it for days when we just lost to Browns. Browns are at Pittsburgh, we just gone pray for that one.” 😭 pic.twitter.com/3v7ARz7GNk — ¹⁰ (@HoodiGarland) October 27, 2026

In actuality, it could be worse for Meleek. Not a big deal.

He Grew Up In Pittsburgh

For what it’s worth, Meleek Thomas did grow up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The basis for favorite teams these days isn’t just hometown locations, but all different reasons. He is a homegrown fan of the club, though he was just three years old the last time the franchise won a Super Bowl. Being interviewed in preseason, here's what he had to say about being a Steelers fan:

"If I was in town this week, I'd be at the Browns game with my Steelers gear on,” smiled Thomas. “I'm Pittsburgh – all the way, forever and ever. And yeah, I will wear my Steelers gear to Browns games to show my support and what side I'm on."

He does have that over the Browns and their fans though, who won their last championship (pre Super-Bowl era) in 1964. Fun fact about Thomas, is that he is the 18th NBA player that was born in Pittsburgh. He is only the second to play in Cleveland, joining one-time St. John’s guard DJ Kennedy.

The game will be on the road at Acrisure Stadium this weekend, so while the players probably won’t be there in person, the viewing party should be exciting. The Cavs will fly back from Milwaukee after a Saturday night game to prepare for the Thunder coming down on Monday night.

It promises to be an exciting weekend all around, with friendly smack talk going on between the rookie and the vets. He just has to be careful not to make any jersey-swap wagers with teammates. If he does per chance win, we don’t need to see Donovan Mitchell wearing a Steelers jersey. Maybe a KC Concepion would look good on the rookie though. Maybe.

Moving Forward After Sharp NBA Debut

Meleek Thomas was sensational in his first NBA game, and aside from his NFL preferences, everything about his time here is perfect. 16 points in 19 minutes, and earning the praise of his teammates and coaching staff right off the bat. This is why the team drafted him.

It’s truly incredible that he fell to the second-round. Thomas’ college teammate Darius Acuff Jr. was the higher-rated prospect, and went to Sacramento in the lottery. At pick #34, which the Cavs traded down to land, they found his the other Razorbacks guard and boy did they land a gem.

Thomas projects to have a very sharp opening season here, and it’s going to be exciting to follow.

Meanwhile, keep tabs on words between the rookie and the other Cavaliers about the big NFL game this weekend.