The Cavaliers (8-7) are back in action at home for their third contest of a four-game homestand when they take on the Grizzlies (10-4), who have been the best story of the NBA so far this season.

Here is what to expect from tonight's game:

Grizzlies Surpassing Expectations

Oct 25, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Ty Jerome (2) reacts after making a basket against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Memphis decided to move on from their last era of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane. The Grizzlies went into rebuild mode this offseason, drafting Cameron Boozer with the third overall pick, giving larger roles to Zach Edey, Cedric Coward and Jaylen Wells, and granting the starting point guard job to former Cavalier Ty Jerome.

They have been super fun to watch so far, playing at a top-ten level on both ends of the floor. Under coach Tuomas Iisalo, Memphis has been playing with lots of ball movement, shooting and unselfishness offensively.

Jerome has exploded as a scorer, averaging 25.4 points and 5.3 assists per game. Unfortunately, he will be unavailable to make his return to Cleveland with a hip injury.

But do not get it mistaken; Memphis has plenty of other weapons. They have EIGHT players averaging double figures in points per game.

Rookie forward Cam Boozer has lived up to his draft status so far. He has provided a little bit of everything to the Grizzlies. He is averaging 16.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists. The efficiency has not been there yet for the 19-year-old rookie, but I am so intrigued by his game and his potential.

Oct 29, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward (23) reacts to a play during the second half against Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sophomore wingman Cedric Coward has become an elite rebounder at his position, chipping in 14.1 points and 8.8 boards, shooting 44% from three.

Here are some of the other notable rotation players for Memphis:

Zach Edey - 20.6 MIN, 9.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 BLK, 55% FG, 89% FT

Jaylen Wells - 27.1 MIN, 11.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 49% FG, 40% 3P

Cam Spencer - 21.6 MIN, 10.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 54% FG, 55% 3P (2nd in NBA), 100% FT

Jerami Grant - 23.7 MIN, 11.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 47% FG, 45% 3P

Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies: Two Similar Sides

Nov 6, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts after a play against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This will be a fun test for both teams. For Memphis, they look for a signature road win against an East contender. The Cavaliers look to stay hot inside of Rocket Arena, where they have won six of their first eight contests this season.

The number one stat to watch for Wednesday’s game is rebounding. The Grizzlies have three elite rebounders in their starting lineup: Boozer, Coward and Edey. With Cleveland still missing Evan Mobley, the Cavs need to make sure they do a good job on the boards.

Despite what the eye test may say, Cleveland is actually third in the NBA in defensive rebounding. Memphis will put that to the test. I look for Mario Hezonja, Peyton Watson and Norchad Omier to help Jarrett Allen and the Cavaliers clean up the glass.

Injury Report

Memphis Grizzlies

Ty Jerome (Hip) - Out

Scotty Pippen Jr. (Back) - Out

Isaiah Stewart (Illness) - Out

GG Jackson (Foot) - Out

Richie Saunders (Knee) - Out

Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley (Toe) - Out

Peyton Watson (Back) - Game-Time Decision

Jaylon Tyson (Ankle) - Game-Time Decision

Sam Merrill (Elbow) - Game-Time Decision

Nae’Qwan Tomlin (Back) - Out

Khalifa Diop (Knee) - Out

Projected Starting Lineup

Nov 16, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer (24) shoots the ball as Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) defends in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Memphis Grizzlies - Cam Spencer, Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells, Cameron Boozer, Zach Edey

Cleveland Cavaliers - James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Tyrese Proctor, Peyton Watson, Jarrett Allen

Jerseys

Memphis Grizzlies - Statement (Light Blue)

Cleveland Cavaliers - Icon (Wine)

How to Watch and Listen

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 18

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Rocket Arena, Cleveland

TV: DAZN

Radio: WTAM 1100