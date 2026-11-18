Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies: How to Watch, Starting Lineups, Injury Report and More
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The Cavaliers (8-7) are back in action at home for their third contest of a four-game homestand when they take on the Grizzlies (10-4), who have been the best story of the NBA so far this season.
Here is what to expect from tonight's game:
Grizzlies Surpassing Expectations
Memphis decided to move on from their last era of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane. The Grizzlies went into rebuild mode this offseason, drafting Cameron Boozer with the third overall pick, giving larger roles to Zach Edey, Cedric Coward and Jaylen Wells, and granting the starting point guard job to former Cavalier Ty Jerome.
They have been super fun to watch so far, playing at a top-ten level on both ends of the floor. Under coach Tuomas Iisalo, Memphis has been playing with lots of ball movement, shooting and unselfishness offensively.
Jerome has exploded as a scorer, averaging 25.4 points and 5.3 assists per game. Unfortunately, he will be unavailable to make his return to Cleveland with a hip injury.
But do not get it mistaken; Memphis has plenty of other weapons. They have EIGHT players averaging double figures in points per game.
Rookie forward Cam Boozer has lived up to his draft status so far. He has provided a little bit of everything to the Grizzlies. He is averaging 16.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists. The efficiency has not been there yet for the 19-year-old rookie, but I am so intrigued by his game and his potential.
Sophomore wingman Cedric Coward has become an elite rebounder at his position, chipping in 14.1 points and 8.8 boards, shooting 44% from three.
Here are some of the other notable rotation players for Memphis:
Zach Edey - 20.6 MIN, 9.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 BLK, 55% FG, 89% FT
Jaylen Wells - 27.1 MIN, 11.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 49% FG, 40% 3P
Cam Spencer - 21.6 MIN, 10.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 54% FG, 55% 3P (2nd in NBA), 100% FT
Jerami Grant - 23.7 MIN, 11.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 47% FG, 45% 3P
Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies: Two Similar Sides
This will be a fun test for both teams. For Memphis, they look for a signature road win against an East contender. The Cavaliers look to stay hot inside of Rocket Arena, where they have won six of their first eight contests this season.
The number one stat to watch for Wednesday’s game is rebounding. The Grizzlies have three elite rebounders in their starting lineup: Boozer, Coward and Edey. With Cleveland still missing Evan Mobley, the Cavs need to make sure they do a good job on the boards.
Despite what the eye test may say, Cleveland is actually third in the NBA in defensive rebounding. Memphis will put that to the test. I look for Mario Hezonja, Peyton Watson and Norchad Omier to help Jarrett Allen and the Cavaliers clean up the glass.
Injury Report
Memphis Grizzlies
- Ty Jerome (Hip) - Out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. (Back) - Out
- Isaiah Stewart (Illness) - Out
- GG Jackson (Foot) - Out
- Richie Saunders (Knee) - Out
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Evan Mobley (Toe) - Out
- Peyton Watson (Back) - Game-Time Decision
- Jaylon Tyson (Ankle) - Game-Time Decision
- Sam Merrill (Elbow) - Game-Time Decision
- Nae’Qwan Tomlin (Back) - Out
- Khalifa Diop (Knee) - Out
Projected Starting Lineup
Memphis Grizzlies - Cam Spencer, Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells, Cameron Boozer, Zach Edey
Cleveland Cavaliers - James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Tyrese Proctor, Peyton Watson, Jarrett Allen
Jerseys
Memphis Grizzlies - Statement (Light Blue)
Cleveland Cavaliers - Icon (Wine)
How to Watch and Listen
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 18
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Rocket Arena, Cleveland
TV: DAZN
Radio: WTAM 1100
Miles Irvin is a sports media professional, with experience in play-by-play, broadcasting and digital storytelling. He is a senior at Ashland University, studying digital media production and journalism. Miles loves keeping up with all teams throughout the NBA, especially the Cleveland Cavaliers.Follow MilesIrvin27