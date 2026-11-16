The Cavaliers (7-7) are home once again to face the Chicago Bulls (3-9) on Monday evening. Cleveland is coming off of a shocking victory this past Saturday over Dallas, where they sat their six best players.

Although it has been a struggle for Chicago, they have won their last two contests, including a road win at Minnesota on Saturday.

The Rebuilding Bulls

Nov 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson (8) is escorted off the court after an injury during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago finally accepted the state of their franchise this summer. After many years of sticking in the middle of the Eastern Conference standings, they have gone very young with an intriguing core.

The Bulls got lottery luck, receiving the fourth pick in the loaded 2026 NBA Draft. They selected forward Caleb Wilson, who has the chance to become one of the best two-way players in the league. But unfortunately, he is out for at least five weeks after fracturing his right hand. Wilson had been averaging 18.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest.

They brought in All-Star guard Norman Powell to add some shooting to the lineup, and he has been hot recently, scoring 57 points on 22-38 shooting from the field and 7-13 from downtown over his last two.

But outside of those two, the Bulls’ offensive numbers have been a bit strange. Head coach Tiago Splitter has come into Chicago, enforcing more ball movement in the offense, which has essentially cut down on everyone’s individual stats.

Nov 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) and guard Norman Powell (24) high five after Powell scored a go ahead basket during overtime against the Atlanta Hawks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In particular, 22-year-old Matas Buzelis is only averaging 13.7 points per game, while shooting just 9.6 times. He is someone who should be receiving a majority of the shots offensively, and has not been able to get into much rhythm so far.

Starting point guard Josh Giddey has also had his shots go down a bunch from last season. He had a career season, averaging 17.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.1 assists. Now, those numbers are 10.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 8.5 assists. The dimes have still been there for the 24-year-old Aussie, but his efficiency has gone down dramatically, forcing him into the worst season of his career so far.

But their bigs have been solid. Chicago acquired Nic Claxton from the Brooklyn Nets this summer, and he is still getting himself back into shape after missing some time. In Claxton’s place, Jalen Smith has stepped into a starting role, providing rebounding and shooting.

What To Expect Tonight

Nov 14, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson (20), head coach Kenny Atkinson, guard Tyrese Proctor (24) and guard Donovan Mitchell (45) talk in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I am very curious to see how Cleveland’s starters respond to what happened on Saturday. After they watched their backups cruise to a victory over Dallas with tons of energy, ball movement and good basketball, will the superstars actually perform like it?

This should be a near guaranteed victory for the Cavaliers, but as we saw just one week ago, nothing is guaranteed for this basketball team, because you never know if they will come out with energy or not.

Injury Report

Chicago Bulls

Caleb Wilson (Hand) - Out

Tobe Awaka (Back) - Out

Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley (Toe) - Out

Jaylon Tyson (Ankle) - Out

Sam Merrill (Elbow) - Out

Nae’Qwan Tomlin (Back) - Out

Khalifa Diop (Knee) - Out

Projected Starting Lineup

Chicago Bulls - Josh Giddey, Norman Powell, Isaac Okoro, Matas Buzelis, Jalen Smith

Cleveland Cavaliers - James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Tyrese Proctor, Peyton Watson, Jarrett Allen

Jerseys

Dec 19, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) loses the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the third quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago Bulls - Icon (Red)

Cleveland Cavaliers - Association (White)

How to Watch and Listen

Date: Monday, Nov. 16

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Rocket Arena, Cleveland

TV: DAZN

Radio: WTAM 1100