Cavs Got Meleek Thomas at a Second-Round Discount, But He's Showing First-Round Talent

Jalen Brunson was selected 33rd overall in the 2018 NBA Draft.

He eventually became an NBA All-Star and one of the league’s best point guards, but his path from a second-round pick to star wasn’t exactly an overnight success.

Why is that relevant? Well, it probably isn’t. But when searching for second-round picks who become stars in the league, the landscape is sparse.

Sure, there are anomalies like Nikola Jokic, Draymond Green and the aforementioned Brunson. But those players rarely make an impact the moment they step on an NBA court the way Meleek Thomas, the 34th pick in the 2026 draft, has in his first few appearances.

“Leek” canned four 3-pointers en route to 16 points in his NBA debut, helping the Cavaliers rally from a 20-point deficit to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-125 in overtime. He followed that performance with 10 points against Washington, 13 against Milwaukee and 17 in his first career start against Oklahoma City.

That’s four consecutive double-digit scoring performances to begin his career.

Does any of this mean Thomas is a guaranteed star? Not at all. But it’s certainly an encouraging start for a team starving for playmaking and another offensive catalyst not named Donovan.

For years, the aspirations of this version of the Cleveland Cavaliers were fixated on the future. Donovan Mitchell, who recently turned 30, was seen as the elder statesman of the group. When Koby Altman decided to part ways with All-Star guard Darius Garland in February in return for a well-cooked version of James Harden, the focus instantly turned to the present.

After repeatedly getting embarrassed by more physical teams like the New York Knicks in the playoffs, the sentiment was that a veteran, big-bodied guard like Harden would provide the necessary toughness this youthful squad lacked.

The addition of Harden was supposed to help Cleveland take the next step. But even with another established offensive weapon alongside Mitchell, the Cavaliers still need contributions from the rest of the roster.

Opposing defenses aren’t going to make life easy for a backcourt featuring two ball-dominant guards, and the ability to punish teams for overcommitting to either one is critical. That’s where Thomas could become particularly valuable.

When you draft a 19-year-old, you don’t necessarily anticipate that he’ll have a similar impact on team toughness. It’s a small sample size, but there’s a chance Thomas could have that sort of effect. A lot of the former Razorback’s toughness is derived from his confidence. Just ask Arkansas coach John Calipari, who described Thomas and former teammate Darius Acuff Jr. as having “otherworldly confidence.”

"They have otherworldly confidence. Both of 'em. They could run for President and believe 'I could run this country.'"



— .@RazorbackMBB head coach John Calipari on Meleek Thomas and Darius Acuff Jr. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/EjBrXcm2GQ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 22, 2026

“They could run for president and believe, ‘I could run this country,’ because that’s how they think,” Calipari said during Arkansas’ NCAA Tournament run. That’s quite a scouting report. The good news is Kenny Atkinson doesn’t need Meleek to run a country, just play scrappy defense, make the right reads and take some offensive pressure off Mitchell.

The encouraging part of Thomas’ early production is that it hasn’t been limited to one hot shooting night. His willingness to take open shots, attack the basket and play with confidence has made him an interesting option for Atkinson.

He has also shown an ability to contribute without needing the ball on every possession, something that becomes especially important when sharing the floor with Mitchell and Harden. For a rookie who didn’t even see the floor in Cleveland’s first two games, he’s making a pretty compelling case for more opportunities.

The Cavaliers have already seen Thomas earn the trust of his teammates and coaching staff, and his early performances suggest that confidence is being rewarded. His former coach has also continued to show his support for the rookie following his NBA debut.

It’s a nice reminder that sometimes the best draft evaluations aren’t immediately obvious on draft night.

Of course, Thomas has a long way to go before anyone should pencil him into the playoff rotation, let alone start comparing him to second-round legends. One promising stretch doesn’t erase the growing pains that come with being a 20-year-old guard in the NBA. There will be nights when the shots don’t fall, defensive assignments get tougher and the game moves a little too fast. But confidence, shooting and a willingness to compete are a pretty good place to start.

Cleveland has spent plenty of time waiting for young talent to become what the team needs it to be. Maybe Thomas will be another name on that list. Or maybe, just maybe, the Cavaliers found someone ready to help right now.

“They got an absolute steal.”



➡️ @SportsBoyTony & @KenCarman on why #Cavs rookie Meleek Thomas is already proving his value as a second-round pick and bringing confidence to Cleveland's lineup. pic.twitter.com/kaEC6fIQ9g — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 3, 2026

Cleveland fans know better than to declare a championship parade after a handful of promising performances.

But there’s something refreshing about a young guard who plays with the confidence of a veteran and the fearlessness of someone who hasn’t yet learned all the ways Cleveland sports can break your heart. The Cavs don’t need Thomas to become the next Brunson. They just need him to keep being Meleek.

For now, that’s reason enough to believe he could be something special.