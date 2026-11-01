Halloween in the NBA has always been a cool tradition. There has been some amazing creativity in costumes over the years. As the Cavs battled the Bucks last night on October 31st, there were, of course, a whole lot of guys arriving in afull ensembles.

Milwaukee got very creative, powered by Jericho Sims who dyed his hair green as part of his Beetlejuice get-up. AJ Green came as a farmer (leaning into his Dairy Bird) nickname. Head coach Taylor Jenkins came as Cal Naughton Jr. from Talladega Nights. For the full cast of characters choices, see below.

Halloween at home. pic.twitter.com/TIJ8IstlBQ — Bucks In Six (@BucksInSix) October 31, 2026

Unfortunately for Cleveland only one player dressed up this year. But credit to James Harden for absolutely crushing it.

James Harden Nailing Halloween 2026

The Cleveland Cavaliers of old used to go crazy for Halloween. During LeBron James’ second tenure with the team, he’d host an annual party where everybody dressed up. The pre-game walk-ins also showed off the creativity of the group. This year though, only one single guy on the team partook.

@KingJames Instagram

James Harden tweeted a picture of himself yesterday with the full Bane get-up. The 37-year-old really leaned to it, and absolutely pulled it off. Check the picture below to confirm if you agree with the assessment of the Beard’s costume.

If the cover image of this article could be Harden rocking it, it would be. That’s not available, so enjoy the screengrab instead. It’s cool to see him still having fun during year number 18 in the league. The Beard also helped the team to a 25-point win on the road, which is a fantastic way to celebrate.

Harden didn’t have to do too much work in the win, shooting the ball just eight times. The veteran finished with 13 points, six rebounds, and seven assists for the day. 4-8 FG, and a season-best +17 net rating. Cleveland won by 25. A day where Bane actually defeated Batman. It’s giving Knightfall.

No Other Cavaliers Dressed Up?

There is a tweet from the Cavs admin saying that the players “dressed up as themselves doing walk-ins.” What that essentially means is that they didn’t wear costumes, which can be easily viewed in said tweet, which is below.

They dressed up as the Cleveland Cavaliers doing walk-ins. Duh. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/9uJqNR0cv3 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) October 31, 2026

This doesn’t mean that the team didn’t get costumes and enjoy themselves, but none of it was on display. Usually the early part of an NBA season is where the vibes are highest, and the fun is had on social media. More posting before things get dire and extremely competitive. But nothing to be seen here.

Shoutout to James Harden for rocking the Bane getup. The creativity of some of the other Cavs has been on display in year’s past. But not this time.

At least they gave a complete performance in the game itself.