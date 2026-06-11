Cleveland Cavaliers’ Path to Acquiring Major Trade Target Hits New Roadblock

The Cleveland Cavaliers reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2018, and things did not go their way. The New York Knicks swept them, and now, Jalen Brunson and his teammates are one win away from winning a championship.

This season was an opportunity for the Cavs, and the addition of James Harden showed how serious Cleveland was when it came to winning it all. However, things did not go as planned. Now, the Cavaliers have to regroup and find the right pieces to get over the hump.

Cleveland could explore the trade market, and there are some notable names to keep an eye on. For example, New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III will be on teams’ radars, and the Cavaliers could monitor that situation. However, a roadblock stands in the way.

Cavaliers Gearing Up For Intriguing Offseason

New Orleans is gearing up for the draft, but the franchise does not have a first-round draft pick. The Pelicans traded into the lottery last year, as they acquired Derik Queen from the Atlanta Hawks. Michael Scotto reported that the Pelicans could do the same this year, and parting with Murphy is a way to do so.

As far as the Cavaliers, they have a late first-round pick. They have the second-to-last pick of that round, and if the Pelicans are trying to get into the lottery, Cleveland is in a tough spot. Regardless, the franchise could monitor the situation.

Murphy had a strong season, as he averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He continues to grow as a player, and he is a part of the Pelicans’ young core. He is also a player who can help several teams. Murphy contributes on both ends of the floor, and back in January, he showcased his offensive talents.

The Pelicans forward had 42 points against the Los Angeles Lakers. New Orleans lost that game, but that performance put the league on notice. Shortly after that, he had 44 points against the Milwaukee Bucks. He knocked down 12 3-pointers in that game, and he had six rebounds and six assists in the process.

Adding a player like Murphy would help any team, and if Cleveland pulls off a deal, a championship remains within reach. The Cavaliers will have competition, and if the Pelicans want a lottery pick, the young forward could land elsewhere. The Cavs have work to do, and while Murphy could be a long shot, there are other possibilities.