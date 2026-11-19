The Cavaliers did, in fact, lose to the Grizzlies on November 18. Nobody is denying it; nobody is trying to forget about it. The game happened; the heartbreaking finish to top off an eighth loss in 16 games, and a .500 record is what is left.

Meanwhile, with the Cleveland Charge, their star, Zack Austin, was called up on a two-way contract to spend some time with the Cavs. With that happening, a roster spot opened up and they found their man.

Former Akron Zips guard Shammah Scott is on his way.

Get To Know Shammah Scott

The Cleveland Charge/Cavaliers have had a lot of movement this week. Riley Minix was let go from his two-way deal in the NBA to make room for Zack Austin. The latter, of course, dropped 40 points at home on Tuesday to earn his first chance at making it to the big leagues.

The move left a spot open on the G League team, and the choice seems to be giving an O-H- player an opportunity to join. Shammah Scott, a guard who spent his past three seasons with the Akron Zips, was signed to a deal on November 19th. He averaged 13 points per game as a volume three-point shooter, and hit 43% of those shots from beyond the arc. The hero in the MAC championship.

SHAMMAH SCOTT DAGGER TO WIN THE MAC FOR AKRON 🤯 @ZipsMBB pic.twitter.com/oXwOapRhff — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 15, 2026

Would you believe that Scott’s hometown is Cleveland, Ohio? He sort of pulled the reverse, LeBron James. Grew up in CLE, then ended up in Akron, as opposed to the other way around. And now, as he chases the dream of becoming a professional basketball player, that’s going to be happening in the 216. It can be a really small world sometimes.

Scott went to Shaker Heights, where he was averaging 14 points per game during that senior season before COVID-19 shut down his senior season. He’s also the two-time reigning MAC 6th Man of the Year, so he has a proven track record of making a significant impact off the bench.

Shammah Scott so shifty 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/kShoa0PbpC — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 20, 2026

A player who has the skill set to come in and instantly make an impact on a Charge team that will be looking to replace the energy of Zack Austin on a nightly basis.

Updated Player Movement From Season’s Beginning

Tristan Enaruna opened the year on a two-way with the Cavaliers, but injuries had him replaced by Riley Minix out there. Minix himself was cut to make space for the now-star Norchad Omier, who had opted to come back to Cleveland rather than join the Iowa Wolves.

Zack Austin was just signed by the Cavs yesterday in place of Minix, who was waived by the big-league club for a second time in three weeks. Shammah Scott now filters in as the next man in the G League system, after Will Tschetter, a national champ with Michigan last season, was picked up just last week.

Shammah Scott with the smooth jumper for @ZipsMBB pic.twitter.com/xi04o2HZc4 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 20, 2026

It’s a lot to keep track of, but any of the players on the Charge could possibly be 10-day call-ups to the Cavaliers at some point this season. Sam Merrill and Nae’Qwan Tomlin got their starts that way. It could be anybody up next.