Who needs draft picks when you can sign undrafted free agents? The Cleveland Cavaliers have been finding gems all over the place, at pretty much every position in recent years.

Fred VanVleet, Ben Wallace, and Austin Reaves are three names that will often come up when talking about undrafted gems. Players who far exceeded expectations and made names for themselves out there. The first and third names above of course, have made more money than the others, which comes courtesy of their era.

But the role players that have emerged for the Cavs from here? It’s a long list. And it just got larger. Now, welcome Norchad Omier to the fold. Their third in four years.

Norchad Omier Joins Laundry List Of Recent Undrafted Gems

It’s hard to name any of the Cavs undrafted standouts, since Matthew Dellavedova has had quite the same impact. His energy in the 2015 NBA Finals made national headlines and he was hospitalized for extreme dehydration. In year two, he was LeBron James’ running mate on the biggest stage against the best team, and never backed down. Somebody who just knew what was needed, and when.

#OTD | When the crowd chanted "Delly, Delly, Delly" in Game 3 of the 2015 NBA Finals 🙌🙌🙌



20 PTS | 5 REB | 4 AST | @matthewdelly Hustle 👌#AussieHoops #NBAFinals #TBT pic.twitter.com/9pkC7788CQ — The Pick and Roll 🇦🇺🏀 (@PickandRollAU) June 9, 2021

But all the others since have had their moments. The defense-first, score-second mindset has served each and every one well. Dean Wade never cared for scoring (save for that one performance against the Celtics). But, his defense was sensational. The Sixers are seeing that firsthand right now. Lamar Stevens was a literal DAWG on the court on both ends.

Craig Porter Jr. emerged in 2023 and has shone throughout his tenure with his athleticism and incredible rebounding (despite being 6”2). Nae’Qwan Tomlin’s energy and ferocity on the glass and boards got him his spot after he never even played high school ball. And now we have Norchad Omier, following in the footsteps of all the ones before him.

NAE'QWAN TOMLIN STEAL ON LUKA & THE DUNK. 🔥🤯



pic.twitter.com/EUcVqsD15W — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 29, 2026

Amazingly, Cleveland has three undrafted players on their roster right now, all of whom started on two-way deals. Omier cannot be converted right now due to salary constraints, but it is certainly an option to keep an eye on. It’s hard to have predicted he could impact the NBA game like this when he initially re-joined the Charge just two weeks ago.

Koby Altman took the job as GM in 2017 and has been finding these guys ever since. Who’s to say there aren’t more out there, too? The scouting department for the Cavs has got to be considered one of the best in the league, taking fliers on these players that squads opt not to draft. Then they develop into real NBA rotational pieces.

Omier’s Got Next

The energy Norchad Omier has provided in the last few games has been contagious for Cleveland. 13 points on 5-5 shooting on Saturday night, and then in 13 minutes on Monday, he was a +14, grabbing six rebounds and recording one block and one steal. Despite being undersized, he goes up for boards like he’s a lot bigger, not backing down from anybody.

Norchad Omier vs the Bulls pic.twitter.com/KiHI9wjMKK — Dylan🔮🦃🍂 (@dillybar2145__) November 17, 2026

It’s not surprising that Omier averaged 12 rebounds per game in the G-League last season when you really stop and pay attention to his effort on the glass. This is another two-way standout in the making, and he provides yet another strong option for the Cavaliers.

What a season for Norchad Omier‼️



He finished his rookie year averaging a double-double with 19.3 PPG and 12.3 RPG on 59% FG. Omier earned G League All-Rookie Team honors and became Nicaragua's first NBA player when he was called-up to the @LAClippers. 🇳🇮 pic.twitter.com/xup842MiW8 — NBA G League (@nbagleague) May 1, 2026

They just keep finding the undrafted guys and getting them in the door. From there, the work has been able to speak for itself. Maybe they’ll find yet another one this coming summer? The excitement never stops.

Oh and by the way, Ernest Udeh Jr., currently on a two-way, was undrafted.