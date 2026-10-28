Everything to Know About the Cavaliers and Washington Wizards Game Tonight

Coming off of a big win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Washington Wizards for Breast Cancer Awareness Night in Rocket Arena.

The Cavs beat the T-Wolves in overtime after some great second half performances from James Harden and Donovan Mitchell. Anthony Edwards entered the game with a knee issue and now is out for two months for an arthroscopic surgery.

Washington Wizards

These are not the Wizards that the Cavaliers have known over the last few years, this is almost an entirely new team for the team to deal with. Last season they traded for both Trae Young and Anthony Davis to lead the team going into this year.

Washington also ended up with the first pick in his year's draft, selecting AJ Dybantsa, who has yet to make his NBA debut, but is questionable for the game tonight.

At this point in the season, they are 2-2. This is their third game on the road in a row and last time out, they lost to the Charlotte Hornets 110-103.

Trae Young and Antony Davis are leading the way both averaging 22 points a game. Davis is grabbing 9 rebounds with his points and Young is picking up an average of 11 assists, which leads the NBA right now.

Right now, they are top heavy in their shooting. They are averaging 29.4% from beyond the arc, which is bottom three in the league right now. Bub Carrington is the biggest threat as he is shooting nearly 48% on 4.5 attempts a game.

Where to catch the Wizards at Cavs game?

Channel: DAZN

DAZN and the Cavs announced a deal for fans who buy the season pass, they can get two free tickets to a Cavs game. Deal lasts until November 1st.

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Wizards at Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cleveland -9.5

O/U: 239.5

Best Bet: Donovan Mitchell 5+ 3’s +480

Cavaliers 123, Wizards 112: Ideally going into this game, getting Trae Young locked on to Donovan Mitchell has to be ideal. Young is a below average defender who just plays in the passing lanes.

Even defensively, Peyton Watson should not be spending his time with Trae because it will leave the Wizards to other mismatches. Donovan Mitchell staying with him can help in clogging the passing lanes for the rest of the team.

An Evan Mobley-Anthony Davis matchup is one to look forward to. They play similarly and when he was drafted, Mobley was compared by some to be like Davis. Shutting down AD tonight would be a good look for Evan Mobley to continue his good form this season.

All NBA Odds on FanDuel

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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