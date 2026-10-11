Everything You Need to Know For the Cavaliers vs. Magic Preseason Game Tonight

Tonight, the Cavaliers play in their second of three preseason games before the start of the season. After losing the first game on Thursday, they are hoping to get the win on ESPN tonight.

There were a lot of bright spots in the team when the game was over. Kenny Atkinson’s rotation plans are being planned out and the young guys on the team were making their case for more time.

Going into the game tonight, you will likely be looking for some consistency from the young guys like Meleel Thomas or Tyrese Proctor. They are going to be competing with Craig Porter Jr. for those backup point guard minutes early into the season and right now it looks as if Porter Jr. is winning.

If you wondered how Peyton Watson was going to fit into this Cavs team, I can tell you it worked out well in the first game. When he was on the court alongside Jaylon Tyson, they brought out the best in each other and the defense with Evan Mobley and Craig Porter Jr. was phenomenal.

Mario Hezonja looked to still adjusting to playing NBA basketball again. It was more about the tempo and adjustments than the game itself because he was still able to score and make plays for others.

Against the Magic, Kenny Atkinson said the starters are going to get a little more time than in the first game as well.

Where to catch the Magic at Cavs preseason game?

Channel: ESPN or DAZN

Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

You do not need DAZN tonight to watch the Cavs as they will be on ESPN. However there is still a 7-day free trial that you can use for the last preseason game before deciding on a subscription choice.

The base subscription for the team is $19.99 a month or $25 for a family plan.

Starting Lineup Prediction

PG Donovan Mitchell

SG Jaylon Tyson

SF Peyton Watson

PF Evan Mobley

C Jarrett Allen

Odds and Game Predictions

Odds: Cavs -5.5

O/U: 228.5

Cavaliers 121, Magic 111: James Harden missed the first game due to injury; whether or not he plays tonight could make an impact as the ideal playmaker in the starting lineup. Donovan Mitchell did a great job in his place.

Craig Porter Jr. was doing everything last time out; he was not prioritizing scoring the ball, but his defense and playmaking made everybody around him look good. If he can do that again tonight, his opportunities this season will surely increase,

One thing that really needed work was the rebounding. Boston demolished the team on the glass. Mobley and Allen were not fighting for the boards, and Kenny Atkinson saw it; a solution needs to be found.

All NBA Odds on FanDuel

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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