Free Agent Signings (or Trades) the Cavaliers Can Make to Take the Next Step in 2026

After coming up short of the NBA Finals while bolstering one of the league’s most expensive rosters and limited draft capital, the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to need to stay busy this offseason to be competitive.

While Cleveland may be looking to make some big moves in the trade department, free agency is also a crucial piece of the puzzle that Cleveland has to nail.

Here are a couple free agents the Cavaliers can sign (or trade for) to take the next step forward next season.

1. Walker Kessler

One of Cleveland’s biggest issues over the past few seasons has been a serious lack of depth from the bigs. They tried to bring in Thomas Bryant and Larry Nance Jr. to help solve that problem this year but instead both guys fell out of the rotation by playoffs.

Now Kessler is a restricted free agent, but the Utah Jazz may be trying to move him in a sign-and-trade. They made a big move this season to bring in Jaren Jackson Jr., and may look to make him the big of the future after Kessler missed most of last season with an injury.

If Cleveland moves off one of their bigs, Kessler would be a great option to bring in for cheaper. He’s a defensive anchor who can provide some offensive upside in the paint. Even if Cleveland keeps their bigs, they should consider going after Kessler if the price is right, giving up some depth pieces in a trade to get him.

2. LeBron James

It’s no surprise the Cavaliers are heavily linked back to LeBron this offseason. It would be the perfect spot for one final season, and he could elevate the Cavs to serious contender status.

LeBron showed that despite being over 40, he could still take over a playoff game or even a whole series. The Cavs are desperate for that kind of talent to help take pressure off James Harden and Donovan Mitchell.

Signing LeBron would also make sense for Cleveland in terms of contract. With their current cap situation, they could only sign him to a veteran’s minimum. This would help make sure Cleveland can maintain its stars and some depth while contending.

LeBron was willing to take a step back as a third option with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves this year so having him in the same situation with Harden and Mitchell would be a huge win for the Cavs title chances.

3. Collin Sexton

What a fun reunion it would be if the Cavaliers connected back with their former young star who had so much potential, but couldn’t reach it.

Sexton provided 15 points per game for the Chicago Bulls this season, and could have similar production back in Cleveland off the bench. The Cavaliers have a lot of situational role players who contribute from the bench, but lack a talented scorer who can take over games.

Sexton is a younger and better scoring version of Dennis Schroder, who the Cavs could be looking to trade this offseason. His contract won’t be anything ridiculous, and if the Cavs clear up cap space in their trades, he could be a big piece in getting Cleveland out of their playoff hump. He’d give Harden and Mitchell time where they could be off the floor, and have the ball out of their hands.