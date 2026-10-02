The Cleveland Cavaliers were one of the losing franchises for the services of LeBron James.

On July 24th, 2026, LeBron announced via social media that he would be signing with the Philadelphia 76ers. A Move that had a lot of people in shock, and some disappointed.

Many people thought James would be returning to Cleveland to finish out his career with the Cavs. The perfect storybook ending for one of the greatest players of all time: to end his career where it started, and also where he won his most impactful of his four NBA Championships.

The decision part three was a big talking point at Cavs media day on Monday afternoon, and even going back to last week, when Koby Altman and Kenny Atkinson held their season-opening press conference. It's well known that the Cavaliers were in the race; it's also been reported that they were the only franchise that the King met with in person.

While plenty of Cavaliers fans were disappointed that they wouldn't get to cheer for LeBron one more time, they weren't alone in those disappointments.

Atkinson expressed the bummer of LeBron's choice:

Head Coach Kenny Atkinson spoke on Monday with Fox 8 News Sports Anchor John Sabol. When Sabol asked Kenny how he reacted to the news, he echoed the sentiments felt all around the city.

Jan 28, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) brings the ball up court in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"What do you expect?" Atkinson responded to Sabol when the question was asked. "Like everybody in Cleveland, it was just like, man, I mean, obviously one of the best players of all time. Then it was being through this free agency thing before, where you're waiting for a guy, and you don't get him."

Atkinson credited Koby Altman and his staff for recovering quickly after the news.

"I would just give a ton of credit to Koby and the front office, how they were like, okay, it's time to go to plan B. There was probably a day of woe is me, you're hurt, which is natural, but then the next day it was just like, how are we pivoting, what moves are we going to make, and I think we made some great moves to, you know, soften the blow."

Atkinson isn't wrong about the Cavaliers' ability to turn the page and move on. Two days after LeBron joining the 76ers became official, the Cavaliers signed Mario Hezjona to a one-year, $2.85 million contract, bringing him back to the NBA after six years playing overseas.

The Cavaliers also acquired Peyton Watson via a sign-and-trade from the Denver Nuggets and were able to re-sign James Harden to a two-year deal. In the NBA, the next move happens quickly, and the Cavs made sure to attack as soon as they could when they found out they weren't getting LeBron.

Now, the Cavaliers will prepare to begin their 2026-27 season, which includes an opening-night matchup in Philadelphia against James and the 76ers, as well as old friend Dean Wade, who told Philadelphia media that he went to the 76ers to win a championship.

Only time will tell how the season plays out, but it's no secret that these two teams will be linked together through the next few years.