Looking Ahead: Cavs Prepare For Season Series Against The Celtics

The Cleveland Cavaliers stepped onto their home floor for the first time this season, and they faced an Eastern Conference rival.

They took on the Boston Celtics, and Boston won with its balanced effort.

For the Cavs, it was an opportunity to see their young players in action. Meleek Thomas played 23 minutes, and he scored 11 points. Players like Tristan Enaruna and Ernest Udeh Jr. joined him, as the starters did not play in the second half.

Now, the Cavaliers have two more preseason games, and the young players can showcase their skills. Then, once those are over, the real fun begins.

Cleveland has something to prove this season, and throughout that time, Donovan Mitchell and his teammates will encounter the Celtics.

The first matchup takes place in December, and the Cavaliers will be on the road. By that time, both teams will have their share of wins, and the newer faces will be acclimated.

The Cavs and the Celtics had different offseasons, but both of them made impactful moves.

Cavs and Celtics Make Changes, Looking Ahead To Regular Season

Boston acquired Paul George, and the Philadelphia 76ers received Jaylen Brown. On top of that trade, the Celtics added Mike Conley and Mitchell Robinson. As for the Cavs, their biggest move was a sign-and-trade situation, and they brought in Peyton Watson. Watson already has a championship, and he could be the wing Cleveland has been searching for all along.

The Celtics made moves right away, while the Cavs took a different approach. They took their time, and in the end, their patience paid off. Now, both teams are trying to solidify their place in the Eastern Conference.

Cleveland's road game against Boston is a chance to see both teams at their best, and it could set the tone for the rest of the series.

Once that game is out of the way, the Cavs and the Celtics will play again in February. Then, the final meeting takes place in April. By that time, the playoff picture will become clearer, and these teams could see each other during the postseason.

Last season, the Celtics got the best of the Cavs, as they won all three games. They beat the Cavaliers 125-105 in the first game, and Evan Mobley and Jaylon Tyson had 19 points each. Boston picked up a 117-115 win in the second game, and Payton Pritchard had 42 points. Then, the Celtics beat the Cavs 109-98 in the final game.

This year could be a different story, as Cleveland looks to bounce back from those losses. The preseason game was a glimpse of what to expect, and if players from both sides are healthy, the season series could be a battle.