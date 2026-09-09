Ranking J.R. Smith’s Most Moments With Cleveland Cavaliers

The J.R. Smith run in Cleveland truly had it all. The good. The bad. The ugly. He hit a crazy number of timely threes and always seemed to be going for the most difficult shots possible. And yet, they would just drop right through whenever it was needed.

There were some unfortunate moments like the 2018 NBA Finals, when Smith forgot how much time was on the clock after an offensive rebound, and they inadvertently dribbled the clock out, sending the game to OT. Golden State went on for a sweep.

Through it all, Smith’s run in Cleveland was highly memorable. And in honor of his 41st birthday today, let’s celebrate five moments from #5’s time with the Cavs.

5) Half-Court Buzzer-Beater Against Indiana

The closest LeBron James ever came to a round-one loss in Cleveland, the Pacers kept things extremely close with the Cavs in 2018. With time winding down in the first quarter of Game 4 and Indy up 2-1, J.R. Smith just let one fly.

He caught the inbounds pass on the move, took one dribble, and BANG. The team won by just four points as this shot absolutely played a pivotal role. He really hit the craziest threes. All the time.

4) No-Look Lob to LeBron James in 2016 Finals

Cleveland absolutely blew through Golden State in Game 6 of the 2016 Finals. They led by 20 points after the opening frame and wound up with a 14-point victory in the contest. Helping set the stage for the series finale, they played their best.

The highlight moment of the game came on a fastbreak when J.R. Smith tossed a no-look lob up to LeBron James, who absolutely finished with complete authority. It was just another highlight for the guard, who got the crowd electrified with his incredible toss.

Have to watch it on repeat today.

3) Dapping Up Jason Terry Instead of Playing Defense

When we said “The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly…” we meant it. For all the incredibly positive J.R. Smith moments, there were a few on the other side. During the second quarter of a 2016-17 regular season game with Milwaukee, the Cavs had been on defense.

Instead of guarding his man (Tony Snell), Smith was shaking hands and catching up for a second with Jason Terry. It took a bit too long for him to get back in the play. Matthew Dellavedova, playing for Milwaukee at the time, found Snell wide open for a jam.

Cleveland wound up losing by 17, with Smith scoring just six points on the day. Still extremely memorable (for the wrong reasons).

2) Eight Threes In a Game In 2015 ECF

If you are 0% surprised to see J.R. Smith holding a Cavs 3PT playoff record, join the club. There were a number of WOW, and had to see it to believe it baskets from the guard during the postseason runs.

As Cleveland defeated Atlanta 97-89 in Game 1, Smith went nuclear. Not even starting the game, he wound up with 28 points (and eight rebounds) off the bench in 35 minutes of action.

8-12 from 3PT helped make some real history in The Land.

1) Shirtless During the Championship Parade

As if there was ever doubting J.R. Smith’s status as fan favorite. He didn’t wear a shirt for the entirety of the parade and celebration following the Game 7 win over the Warriors and hoisting of the title.

It was so much of a thing, that by the time they went to the White House, President Barack Obama was cracking jokes about the subject. He was absolutely vibing after the championship, and living his best life.

Smith had the time of his life. He was present for the Cavs 10-year anniversary championship get together, re-living the glory days with some former teammates.