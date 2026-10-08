The Cavs, coming off an Eastern Conference Finals appearance last season, have preseason action coming up against the Boston Celtics tonight. There are quite a few improvements that they need to see from them heading into this game.

The biggest improvement that I would like to see from the Cavs against the Celtics to open up preseason play is physicality from the wings.

Even with the loss of Jaylen Brown for the Celtics, they are a very wing-heavy team, along with the rest of the Eastern Conference, this season.

The addition of Peyton Watson is going to be a key piece to this as it is expected for him to slide into that starting spot this season with the core four. His physicality on the wing as the primary defender against a lot of other teams' best players.

Mar 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Watson will be a focal point on the wing, and Jaylon Tyson, falling right behind him in the rotation is another key piece for the Cavs against the Celtics.

Tyson earned a lot of minutes in the rotation early in the 2025-26 season, and as soon as the playoffs rolled around, it felt like he put a chip on his own shoulder and played himself out of the rotation. His play, along with Watson's, will be key to the Cavs' early success in the preseason.

Evan Mobley is another key piece to that physicality on the wing. Mobley will be under heavy watch from Cavs fans this entire season to see if he can make that jump they have all been waiting for.

Koby Altman says Evan Mobley is a “franchise-caliber talent” who will NOT be traded



“People want more. We want more from him. He wants more from himself.”



(via @earldapearl_216) pic.twitter.com/pcTAagwA9A — Cavaliers Nation (@WeAreCavsNation) October 6, 2026

While the physicality on the defensive end for the wings is huge, the offensive side might be the more important side of the ball.

Donovan Mitchell and James Harden will be the focal point of the offense; what follows right behind them is what the Cavs will be looking to find against the Celtics.

While Watson only played 54 games last season, how he fits in with the offense will be a key thing to look out for.

Cavs fans will be looking for Mobley to be more aggressive towards the rim this season and not settle for as many jump shots as he did last season. If Mobley can be more aggressive towards the rim against the Celtics, it will be a very good sign early on for Cavs fans.

All of the NBA media have talked about the lack of physicality from the Cavs over the past few seasons and have pointed that out as their biggest weakness. That physicality will be a key factor against the Celtics in their first preseason game, and it will start with the wings.

Mar 8, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson (20) during the first half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Watson, Tyson, and Mobley will be the main wings for the Cavaliers this season, and their play against the Celtics will show where they are at coming off of this offseason and if they took any kind of jump.

For yet another season, Cavs fans ask for physicality from their basketball team; the wing players will be the ones who set the tone early for the team.