This is the Cavaliers’ Biggest Threat in First 10 Games of 2026-27

The Cleveland Cavaliers has a very unique start this year. Thevery first game is going to be against LeBron James on his new team. They actually face them twice. A date with the OKC Thunder and the New York Knicks. A lot of lessons will be able to be taken off the bat.

Out of all the difficult squads on the schedule, there is one game that is going to teach them the most, and that’s the one we’re here to dissect.

The Reunion With the Knicks In Cleveland

The early part of the season for the Cavs will tell a lot about what type of team they will be. The hype coming into the year with Peyton Watson now in the fold is formidably higher than right after they struck out on landing LeBron James a month prior.

They play a very difficult home back-to-back in early November that is going to say a lot about how they stack up with some of the elites. On Nov. 6 they host the Sixers. The very next night, in the same building, the same Knicks team who obliterated Cleveland in the ECF will make their way to town for the first time this season.



How the team is prepared for that one, especially on leg two, will be very telling of where they are at. Back-to-back rest days aren’t as much of a thing in the very early part of the campaign for players not coming back from injury, so the expectation has to be that they have the whole starting five. Stopping Jalen Brunson in the game’s biggest moments will remain the major key. Keeping Josh Hart off the glass. Not letting Karl-Anthony Towns become a playmaking big.

New York gave them so many fits for the final 12-and-a-half quarters of the Conf. Finals that getting through the full 48 minutes will be the only way to convince.

Handling Adversity

A major key to success is how adversity is handled. How something not going right the year prior may or may not play a role in the following season too is telling of where a contender is. These are chances to test the waters, to see just what Cleveland is made of. These two days, though at home, will be grueling. Most everyone is going to be paying attention on Nov. 6 and Nov. 7 to the action at Rocket Arena.

With some new personnel and a season of sitting on what happened, the hope would be the Cavs are now hungrier. New York remains a serious threat not only to Cleveland, but to the entire conference. They won 15 of their final 16 postseason games last year and are the champs until proven otherwise.

How this squad will handle adversity against the Knicks will say a lot about how they may handle pressure (differently) or similarly in 2026-27.

Circle it, folks. November 7th. 8:00 PM ET. Cavs vs Knicks. Let’s go.