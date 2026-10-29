Updated Injury Report for Cavs vs Hawks: Two Key Players Listed As Questionable

Four games into the 2026-27 NBA season and there is one common theme all around the league. Injuries are already getting the better of players and teams. Stars are dropping like Black Friday deals. And so many guys signed to be at the end of the bench have already gotten on the floor.

It does not seem that the Cavs will be able to get off scot-free. They have been without Nae’Qwan Tomlin and Khalifa Diop as is, but as of this afternoon, two more key players have been added to the injury report.

Let’s talk about what the possible absences could mean.

Jaylon Tyson and Meleek Thomas Listed As Questionable

Per Locked On Cavs Host Danny Cunningham, two different Cavaliers players are listed as questionable for tonight’s showdown with the Hawks. Both Jaylon Tyson (cervical strain) and Meleek Thomas (right foot soreness) are no longer a sure thing to suit up tonight. Each has played a key role on the young season and would provide quite a sizeable gap out there.

#Cavs list Meleek Thomas (right foot soreness) and Jaylon Tyson (cervical strain) as questionable tonight in Atlanta. — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) October 29, 2026

For Tyson, he has served as a nice connector on the second-unit. He hasn’t tried to force his shot, and has shown fantastic patience on the offensive side of the ball. Perhaps Mario Hezonja and Tyrese Proctor would take the mop-up minutes he would be leaving behind. Playing both SF and PF, he has shown some nice versatility.

Jaylon Tyson --> Mario Hezonja --> Jaylon Tyson --> THREE POINTSpic.twitter.com/RnXIY5tWUo https://t.co/COcPXfLr9x — Across The Cavs (@AcrossCavs) October 25, 2026

As for Thomas, he has broken onto the scene immediately. Kenny Atkinson has already said that he’ll play a “larger role” moving forward. The second-round pick went toe-to-toe with #1 pick AJ Dybantsa last night, and logged 20 minutes. More opportunities could mean more rest chances for the team’s top starters.

Jarrett Allen on the shift in tonight's game:



"Just when Meleek came in -- he brought the energy again."



Why he can do that in just his second game:



"He wants it. He wants to win. He wants to come out here and make an impact to win games."



(h/t @SerenaWinters) pic.twitter.com/co3z52d5Wz — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) October 29, 2026

The issue with Thomas stepping out though, is another bench scorer. Both Proctor and Craig Porter Jr. have struggled to produce over the first couple of games of the season in limited minutes. Now, it’s early on and things can certainly be amended. But they lack the defensive energy that the rookie has been able to bring.

After all, Jarrett Allen was quoted saying that Thomas' effort made him want to work even harder out there so he wouldn’t be shown up by the team’s youngest players. This is inspiring.

Jarrett Allen on the shift in tonight's game:



"Just when Meleek came in -- he brought the energy again."



Why he can do that in just his second game:



"He wants it. He wants to win. He wants to come out here and make an impact to win games."



(h/t @SerenaWinters) pic.twitter.com/co3z52d5Wz — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) October 29, 2026

Trying To Win Without Key Players

Jarrett Allen was listed as questionable for opening night, and has played in every game so far. It does happen, and the odds are that both of these guys aren’t out. There is very much a real chance they sit, and the team will have to prepare for those possibilities.

Mario Hezonja probably stands to gain the most from the Tyson absence, as he’ll mop up minutes at both forward spots on the second-unit. Tyrese Proctor, who got a few minutes last night anyway, could come in for Meleek Thomas. Sam Merrill could also log some extra time.

And Craig Porter Jr., who has had a very minimal impact so far, could see time.

The main thing for the Cavs is that their starters are all out there, which all five project to be. At 8:00 PM ET tonight when they take the floor against the Hawks, they’ll be seeking a fourth win in a row.