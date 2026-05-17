Where to Watch Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 7 Tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

Game 7 once again. Yet another big game for the Cleveland Cavaliers to play if they want to make it to the next round. This time however, the Cavs have to win on the road.

Last series they got to be in control and absolutely smacked the Raptors around, but the Pistons are coming out of a game where they just smacked the Cavs around and have the momentum.

Game 6 was a disaster. James Harden is known to have poor performances at the end of the series, but it felt like he was the only guy giving all out effort the entire game. He committed eight turnovers, but led the team in scoring with 23 points.

Harden was not happy with the team's performance and gave his thoughts post game. He felt the team lacked intensity.

To solve that problem, a guy who did not play until the game was wrapped up at that point, Jaylon Tyson has shown aggression and intensity in his minutes. Tyson has come out and bothered Detroit in multiple situations. He has to be a guy playing out on the floor. He has the defensive capabilities to lock down Tobias Harris or another secondary scorer.

Donovan Mitchell was a big topic of discussion in Game 6 as well. He had a poor shooting night and was struggling to get it going all game. He finished with 18 points on 20 shot attempts.

Turnovers were a big part of Game 6, a running theme for the Cavs postseason.

Detroit forced 18 Cavs turnovers and scored 28 off those turnovers. Last Game 7, they were able to limit turnovers and they had a big win.

Cleveland has won their last five Game 7’s and are 7-2 all time.

Where to watch the Cavs at Pistons game?

Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Injury Report

Pistons: Kevin Huerter is questionable. Caris LeVert is questionable. Duncan Robinson is questionable.

Cavs: No Reported Injuries

Potential Starting Lineups

Pistons

Cade Cunningham

Ausar Thompson

Duncan Robinson

Tobias Harris

Jalen Duren

Cavs

James Harden

Donovan Mitchell

Max Strus

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Cavaliers at Pistons predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Pistons -4.5

O/U: 208.5

Best Bet: Donovan Mitchell over 30 PTS. +196.

Cavaliers 113, Pistons 101: Cleveland has still done well with getting to the line. Ausar Thompson fouled out in Game 6 late. Keeping up on that gameplan will help.

Losing tonight, leaves the Cavs in position for some massive changes. If Donovan Mitchell wants to make his first Conference Finals, he has to play like the number one guy.

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