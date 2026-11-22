Following James Harden’s stellar outing against the Pacers, the media outlook on Harden seems to have shifted from potentially needing to be benched to highlighting quotes from Kenny Atkinson calling James a top-10 player in NBA history.

History of torching backups

James Harden has a history of posting these exceptional single-game performances against underwhelming regular-season opponents. For example, Harden had 50 almost a full year ago against the Hornets, where he posted almost identical stats.

When Harden isn’t scoring 50 against lower-caliber regular-season opponents, he is recording triple-doubles against similarly weak opponents to prove that he isn’t washed. Last season, Harden had two triple-doubles in November, one against the Kyrie Irving-less Mavericks and the other against the Trae Young-less Hawks.

These performances came against backup point guards Keaton Wallace and Brandon Williams, and also played a big role in convincing our Cavaliers that Harden was still capable of performing at this level on a regular basis.

Unfortunately, these are all anomalies.

Every single performance outside of the Hornets game, which was against a LaMelo Ball who knew his time was up, where we got to see “vintage” Harden showings came when the starting point guard was injured.

Unable to replicate regular season success in the playoffs

James Harden has never scored 50 points in an NBA playoff game; his playoff career high is 45. Harden’s last 40-point playoff game came back in 2023 when he was still on the 76ers, two whole teams ago.

The last time James Harden recorded a triple-double in a playoff game was with the Nets back in 2021, half a decade and 3 different cities, teams, and organizations ago. He only has 4 total playoff career triple-doubles, and the other 3 were when he was with Houston.

Recent Performances

Prior to James Harden’s 51-point gashing of a Tyrese Haliburton-less Pacers team, Harden had been anything but competent. Throughout the early season, the story had been about Harden’s turnovers and inefficiency.

In the past couple of weeks, Harden has put together some better showings. Harden had a much-needed good performance against a tough Knicks team that had struggled early in the 2026 season.

Following the Knicks game, three straight showings of 40% or under shooting for Harden were mitigated by competent assist numbers.

If Harden can build on these performances and continue to settle into his new role with the Cavaliers, perhaps he will finally be able to translate one of these stellar showings into the playoffs. But I wouldn’t hold my breath.