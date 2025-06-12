Cavs Insider

3 Cleveland Cavaliers Who Might Not Be Back Next Season

Will the Cleveland Cavaliers have massive roster turnover before next season begins?

Tommy Wild

/ Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference during the regular season but still experienced another disappointing playoff exit.

Some sort of roster turnover and changes feel inevitable, whether it's major or minor moves.

Given Cleveland's current roster and salary cap situation, here are three players who might not be back with the Cavaliers next season.

Ty Jerome

Ty Jerome's potential departure from the Cavaliers has been a key storyline since the Wine and Gold were eliminated in the postseason.

The 27-year-old guard is coming off the best season of his six-year NBA career, averaging 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting over 50 percent from the floor and 40 percent from behind the arc.

While Koby Altman said last month that the team was "hopeful" about re-signing Jerome, there's a very good chance that his contract exceeds what the Cavaliers are able to offer him.

/ Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Isaac Okoro

Isaac Okoro has proven himself to be a solid NBA rotation player. He is an elite defender and is coming off one of his most productive offensive seasons, too, shooting 37 percent from behind the arc.

However, the 24-year-old is set to earn $11 million this upcoming season, and moving on from Okoro and his contract could be a path for the Cavaliers to get under the second apron heading into next season.

Plus, Cleveland already has other solid 3-and-D forwards on their team, such as DeAndre Hunter and Dean Wade.

Jarrett Allen

The Cavaliers have shown no indication they're willing to break out the core four, but if they do, Jarrett Allen could be the odd man out.

Trading Allen could be a way for Cleveland to accomplish multiple tasks at once.

Moving on from Allen would allow Mobley to be Cleveland's full-time center, opening up the Cavaliers' offense.

Alos, the Cavaliers could target another floor-spacing forward in any trade involving Allen. (Would the New Orleans Pelicans be willing to give up Herb Jones or Tre Murphy III?)

Finally, trading Allen and his $20 million salary for next season could bring the Cavaliers under the second apron, allowing them to be a bigger player in free agency.

Tommy Wild
