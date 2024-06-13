Cavaliers Mock Draft 2.0: A Major Trade Leads To Cavs Selecting A Center
As we near the 2024 NBA Draft, I took my shot at predicting the full draft, just two weeks away from the Atlanta Hawks being first on the clock.
In Cavaliers Mock Draft 1.0, I presented the possibility of Cleveland sticking with the "Core Four" of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. In that scenario, trading back from pick 20 and securing two second-round picks could be beneficial. Although that makes plenty of sense if those four players remain with the Cavs next season, my belief in that happening is dwindling.
The coaching search is well underway in Cleveland and according to recent reports, James Borrego is the front-runner at the moment. Borrego has previous experience as a head coach, going 148-183 between his time with the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets. At the moment, he serves as the associate head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans.
If the Cavaliers do decide to offer Borrego the job, then this is where things could get really interesting. The Cavaliers have been rumored to show some interest in Pelicans' forward Brandon Ingram recently. For Cleveland, they are likely searching for a true small forward with length and a natural scoring ability. Not only does Ingram fit this mold, but hiring Borrego could potentially incentivize a trade even more. When hiring a new coach, getting a player or two with experience playing under that coach can be beneficial for the transition. Players listen to other players and a veteran like Ingram with experience working with Borrego could be a game-changer for the Cavaliers.
Although losing a 20-plus points per game scorer is not ideal for the New Orleans Pelicans, it may be a necessary move to help their roster construction for the 2024-25 season. Jonas Valanciunas was one of five players in the entire NBA to play all 82 regular season games this past season. In those 82 games, the 32-year-old veteran center averaged 12.2 points per game and 8.8 rebounds per game. Despite being a reliable asset, the Pelicans used him sparingly late in games. He probably is not the best fit in New Orleans and would be wise to go elsewhere as an unrestricted free agent this summer. As Valanciunas likely leaves, New Orleans can find a younger center, who puts up even better numbers. Jarrett Allen could be the perfect candidate as he comes off a season averaging a double-double with 16.5 points per game and 10.5 rebounds per game.
Whether the Cavaliers break up the "Core Four" prior to the draft or on draft night, a deal with the Pelicans seems rather feasible. The Cavs could send Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert to New Orleans in exchange for Brandon Ingram and Jordan Hawkins. This feels like a win-win for both teams. New Orleans would now have their starting center role filled and could use pick 21 on a true point guard, so that CJ McCollum can go back to a more natural shooting guard role. Caris LeVert could then give the Pelicans occasional flashes of scoring off the bench. For the Cavs, securing the services of a 6'8" scoring small forward in Ingram is a major win. Jordan Hawkins is also a young shooting guard with potential. Adding him to the rotation off the bench can't hurt.
Assuming this hypothetical trade goes through, what should the Cavs do with pick 20?
Round 1, Pick 20: Kel'el Ware - C, Indiana
Selecting a center in this scenario feels like a no-brainer. Ware would not just be any center though. At 7'1" he offers more length than Jarrett Allen's 6'9" stature. In addition to being a taller center, he offers more ability as a floor spacer. Allen is not a player attempting three-point shots, yet Ware shot 42.5 percent from deep during the 2023-24 season with the Hoosiers.
During his final year of college basketball, the 20-year-old big man nearly averaged a double-double with 15.9 points per game and 9.9 rebounds per game. He also provided nearly two blocks per game on the defensive end as well. Ware has the ability to start right away in the NBA or in Cleveland could come off the bench if Evan Mobley would get moved to center.
2023-24 stats: 30 games played, 32.1 minutes per game, 58.6% field goal percentage, 42.5% three point percentage, 63.4% free throw percentage, 15.9 points per game, 9.9 rebounds per game, 1.5 assists per game and 1.9 blocks per game.
If this scenario were to play out, it would be hard to imagine Cleveland fans being too upset, regardless of how much they liked Jarrett Allen or Caris LeVert. A likely starting lineup of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Brandon Ingram, Evan Mobley and Kel'el Ware could certainly be something a coach like James Borrego would be happy to work with next season.
As for the rotation off the bench, Max Strus, Isaac Okoro, Jordan Hawkins and Dean Wade, to name a few, would not be bad to work with at all. Cleveland should still look to bring in a veteran point guard this summer, so that the team has a ball-handler and floor general coming off the bench.
Although the hypotheticals of a mock draft are always fun, this one has plenty of moving pieces and the Cavaliers will most likely be moving pieces this summer. Rumors don't always mean a whole lot, yet if these recent Cavs' rumors lead to serious truth, then these puzzle pieces could piece together a totally different Cavs' picture in the 2024-25 season.