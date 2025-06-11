Cleveland Cavaliers Should Target Perfect Fit Guard in NBA Free Agency
The Cleveland Cavaliers' point guard situation heading into next season is complicated.
Darius Garland is at risk of missing the first part of the season due to toe surgery. Ty Jerome is an unrestricted free agent and could very well be priced out of Cleveland's range.
The only other true point guard currently on the roster is Craig Porter Jr.
The front office should absolutely be exploring the free agent market for a backup guard. However, with Cleveland currently being a second-apron team, they can only offer veteran minimum deals.
One player the Cavaliers should have on their radar is former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon.
When the 32-year-old was on the floor last year with the Washington Wizards, he averaged 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 43.3 percent from the floor.
The key word here is "when."
Brogdon has a lengthy injury history and has only played in 63 games over the past few seasons. However, this injury history could be a reason that Cleveland may be able to sign him to a veteran minimum contract.
Evan Sidery, an NBA reporter for Forbes, recently mentioned this reality.
There is certainly a risk involved in signing Brogdon, but the potential reward outweighs the risk.
At his best, Brogdon can be a playmaker, lead an offense as the primary ball handler, and is an elite defender.
This was the exact role he played with the Boston Celtics during the 2022-23 season, when he won the Sixth Man of the Year award.
If the Cavaliers can convince Brogdon to join a championship-contending team on the vet minimum and promise him a significant role in Kenny Atkinson's guard-favoring offense, then there's no reason Cleveland should be targeting him in free agency.
