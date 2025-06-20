NBA Insider Reveals Cavaliers' Stance on Kevin Durant Trade
Could the Cleveland Cavaliers be a surprise entry into the Kevin Durant trade sweepstakes this offseason?
The idea is certaintly an interesting conversation to be had when talking to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst
During an interview with Chris Oldach of ESPN Cleveland, Windhorst was asked about the possibility of the Cavaiers getting involved in those talks for Durant, and while he didn't quite say the Cavaliers would be in the cards, he most definitely didn't count them out of it, either.
"I don't think they're involved now," Windhorst repeated, making a clear emphasis on the last part: now.
A Durant trade has long been a discussion of this offseason, perhaps being the hottest topic leading up to next week's draft when trying to draw up where the former league MVP and future Hall of Famer could end up as his next stop from the Phoenix Suns.
And while most of the talk has surrounded the Suns' trade conversations with teams like the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, and Miami Heat, one that hasn't been brought up much at all has been the one referenced here: the Cavaliers, and it makes for an interesting idea to ponder as to not only how such a fit would look, but if Cleveland has what it takes to get a deal done.
On the surface, a starting lineup including Durant, Donovan Mitchell, and Evan Mobley in the East is one that appears to have what it takes to win the conference, and could be one of the most lethal top three contributors on any roster in the NBA.
But, it's also a fit that would likely have to include Darius Garland in some way, simply due to salary cap reasons, as a move to land Durant also takes on his $54.7 million expiring contract. Doing so could also end up sacrificing a bit of Cleveland's depth as well, whether that be shipping out De'Andre Hunter's deal in the same move to free that space, or punting on re-signing either of Ty Jerome and Sam Merrill in free agency due to cap restrictions.
As with any team's decision to trade for Durant, it's a big swing that comes with a bit of risk, and the same absolutely applies to Cleveland.
It's a move for the Cavaliers that would have a ton of moving parts with a ton of logistics to shake out before we see it come to fruition. However, in the mix of all of it, one thing is for certain, and that's factoring in Cleveland's timeline when putting together a potential deal for Durant.
The Cavaliers will enter the second apron once the new league year hits on July 1st and Evan Mobley's rookie-scale extension kicks in, making it nearly impossible for a framework of a deal to be put together between the two sides within reason once next month hits. So, if there's ever a time to bring Durant into the building, it'll have to be hashed out in under two weeks.
Of course, Cleveland far from the most likely outcome on the table when it comes to a Durant trade, but maybe the chances aren't quite at zero percent.
