Celtics Could Trade For Giannis Antetokounmpo, says Former Star
Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Boston Celtics?
Well, if you ask former Celtics forward Marcus Morris, this scenario isn't out of the realm of possibility.
Morris recently spoke with Vince Goodwill of Yahoo Sports and hinted that Boston could look to make a move for the Milwaukee Bucks star.
“It was very interesting to see that the Celtics [were] willing to listen to calls on Jaylen Brown and Derrick White. I’m gonna tell you that now, that was a little sneaky. Not in the sense of doing bad by the players, but I think that was ahead of the Giannis thing.
“Just think about Giannis in the Boston Celtics jersey and getting ready to gear up with Jayson Tatum to come back. Those are the conversations that I see happening," Morris said.
In all reality, the Bucks likely aren't going to be trading Antetokounmpo this summer. But Boston could be a strong landing spot for him if he were to be made available.
The Celtics could offer star Jaylen Brown to the Bucks in exchange for Antetokounmpo. It could be one of the best trade packages that Milwaukee would likely receive, and could satisfy both sides.
“If I’m Giannis, I’m definitely taking a step back and saying: ‘Hold on, Boston is a great spot.’ You know, they got a great coaching staff, a great upper management, so I think it’s something that, you know, we should keep our eye on," Morris continued.
Landing Antetokounmpo could be a real game-changer for the Celtics. The former league MVP could pair alongside Jayson Tatum as one of the best star duos that the NBA has ever seen.
Antetokounmpo could hold down the fort until Tatum comes back from injury, and he would be the next face of the Celtics organization. But getting Milwaukee to trade with Boston could be tricky due to the ongoing rivalry.
The sweepstakes for Antetokounmpo are ongoing, and Boston seems unlikely to land him. But if the Celtics were to get involved, not many teams could make a strong push like them.
