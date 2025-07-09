Celtics' Al Horford Down to 2 Teams in Free Agency, And Not the Lakers
NBA analyst Evan Sidery of Forbes dropped a nugget Tuesday morning that could reveal where free agent center Al Horford may end up.
The longtime member of the Boston Celtics, according to Sidery, is reportedly set on leaving Beantown. His choice will likely come down to the Denver Nuggets or the Golden State Warriors.
Horford, 39, just finished his second stint with the Celtics. A core member of last year's NBA championship team, Horford is universally revered for being a consummate professional as well as a fantastic teammate and role model for younger players.
While the prospect of retirement or potentially even coming back to the Celtics was in play, it appears as if Horford will continue his career in search of another NBA title.
As Sidery and others have reported, Horford's future may hinge on one of his peers. Veteran center Jonas Valanciunas was acquired by the Nuggets to presumably be the primary big man off the bench behind Nikola Jokic. As a longtime starter, Valanciunas in theory would be one of the better backup centers in the NBA given his ability to score in the paint.
However, reports have indicated that Greek team Panathinaikos has heavy interest in trying to get the Lithuanian athlete to return to Europe. While that situation is still fluid, Horford immediately morphed into someone Denver would gladly welcome as a battle-tested champion with plenty of experience.
As it stands, Horford has been associated with the Golden State Warriors for much of the offseason. It may be the only spot in which Horford would start at center alongside a veteran core including Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler.
The Celtics are in a situation where Horford doesn't make a whole lot of sense on this expected iteration of the roster. With Jayson Tatum presumably out for all of next year, the new ownership group has opted to cut costs.
Veterans Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis were traded elsewhere to free up cap space for the interim and the future. Luke Kornet left in free agency to join the San Antonio Spurs.
Instead of aggressively pursuing veterans on the free agent market, the Celtics opted to work on the edges with low-cost, younger players. Free-agent signing Luka Garza in particular will likely get ample opportunity playing in the frontcourt having come over from the Minnesota Timberwolves.
