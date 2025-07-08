Celtics Star 'Destined' to Leave Boston for West Powerhouse: Report
The offseason has already been a busy one for Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics.
A flurry of moves have reshaped the roster considerably from where it was at the beginning of this season. Of course, many of those moves have corresponded with the Achilles injury to Jayson Tatum, and presumably the recent sale of the team.
More news: Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Takes Major Step in Achilles Recovery
Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis were jettisoned via trade to other teams (the Portland Trail Blazers and Atlanta Hawks, respectively). Luke Kornet inked a deal with the San Antonio Spurs, and the Celtics have responded by adding the likes of Luka Garza, Georges Niang, Anfernee Simons, Josh Minott, and Hugo Gonzalez.
One name specifically missing from the mix is longtime Celtics center Al Horford. His status remains unclear at this point — though some signs have him potentially heading west.
NBA insider Marc Stein reported Sunday that Horford "is destined" to join the Golden State Warriors this offseason even though they "currently have only the $5.7 million taxpayer midlevel to offer him."
The Warriors have been associated with Horford all offseason long. He fits what Steve Kerr wants in a player perfectly. Not only is Horford dripping with experience and toughness, but he's a positive locker room force, a highly respected player, and someone that can pass, shoot, and defend at a good level despite just turning 39 years of age.
For Horford, reports indicate a return to the Celtics could still be in the cards, but is unlikely. Depending on what happens with the Jonas Valanciunas situation in Denver, the Nuggets could also throw their hat into the ring.
Horford likely is weighing whether he wants to uproot his current situation for one that may result in more of a chance to win what would be his second NBA title.
The five-time All-Star was in the midst of his second spell with the Celtics. He played for Boston from 2016-19 before signing with the Philadelphia 76ers. He then ended up getting back to Boston in 2021. Horford provided a real presence within the franchise, and was a key cog in helping the Celtics win last year's NBA Championship.
More news: Celtics, Damian Lillard Have Mutual Interest in Blockbuster Signing
Celtics, Blazers Make Major Change to Jrue Holiday, Anfernee Simons Trade
Celtics Named 'Loser' of Early NBA Free Agency
Celtics Owner Trolls Knicks in Epic Fashion
Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Makes Wild Claim Following Recent LeBron James Comments
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.