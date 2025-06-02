Celtics Among Top Suitors For Bruising East Center: Report
The Boston Celtics are entering a crucial offseason that could see the team look very different next season. Due to the financial restraints from the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), Boston is likely to move on from multiple key contributors.
With this, the Celtics will likely be looking to bring in some replacements at a much cheaper cost. Center Kristaps Porzingis and guard Jrue Holiday have been at the forefront of trade rumors this offseason, and many expect the team to move on.
But with Boston looking elsewhere, they have been connected with some interesting names. One is center Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets, and the Celtics are being reported to be a top suitor for him this summer.
According to NBA insider Jake Weinbach, Boston is among suitors for Williams.
Charlotte already tried to trade Williams once, with the deal falling through due to medical concerns. But due to his age, 23, and small contract, the Celtics could look to make a deal happen.
In 44 games with the Hornets this past season, Williams averaged 15.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game. While he doesn't space the floor like some other centers, Williams is a bruising big man who could help the Celtics out.
If the Celtics do trade Porzingis, Williams could be a decent option to replace him. They play different styles, but after the failed playoff experience that Boston just dealt with, it could see him change things up.
Williams is on the books for $6.2 million next season, which would give the Celtics some real wiggle room within the salary cap. The big man would then enter into restricted free agency, and Boston could see how he fit into the system.
Boston has multiple routes that it can go this offseason, with Williams being one of them. It remains to be seen how drastic of changes the front office will make, but it seems that some players will be moved this offseason.
