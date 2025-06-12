Celtics' Controversial Offseason Plans Are Reportedly Untrue
Once the Boston Celtics were eliminated from the postseason, all sorts of trade speculation around the future of the roster came about. Many around the NBA have believed that Boston could be looking to shed some serious salary this offseason.
This would mean the team having to break up the core that helped them win a title just last season. Star guard Jrue Holiday and center Kristaps Porzingis have been at the center of all trade rumors, with each being linked to multiple teams.
But a new report from NBA insider Jake Fischer completely contradicts all the previous ones. Fischer is reporting that from what he has heard, Boston isn't operating as a team that is "desperate" to heavily reduce salary this summer.
With this, it doesn't mean that the Celtics won't be making any moves, but that it could be a slower process than some expected. Boston could reportedly look to make some small moves and then make more into the season next year.
If true, this could be a complete game-changer for the Celtics as they enter into the upcoming offseason. Especially with star forward Jayson Tatum expected to miss the majority of the year next season, many have believed that Boston would semi-tank next year.
ESPN's Bobby Marks outlined how Boston could get under the needed salary space, and it would take multiple moves. But if this team wants to compete heavily next year, the front office may be more cautious/
“The Celtics are $23 million over the second apron, and unless the Brooklyn Nets are willing to absorb the $30.7 million expiring contract of center Kristaps Porzingis, there is no direct path to getting under it with one singular trade. Shedding salary will likely happen in multiple moves,” said Marks.
Even without Tatum playing next season, the Celtics should still be able to compete for a playoff spot in the weak Eastern Conference. This Boston team has all the tools on the roster to be competitive, and they shouldn't make moves just to make them.
