Celtics Could Struggle to Bring Back Al Horford
As the Boston Celtics get ready to begin the offseason, the team has a lot of questions to answer across the entire roster. Many around the NBA believe that the Celtics will look to shed some salary due to the heavy restrictions coming from the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).
This could mean the Celtics moving on from multiple key contributors this offseason. Names such as star guard Jrue Holiday and center Kristaps Porzingis have been the most talked about in different trade rumors.
But Boston also has a few crucial free agents as well. Both centers, Al Horford and Luke Kornet, could leave the team this offseason.
And adding injury to insult, star forward Jayson Tatum is expected to miss the majority of the year next season due to a torn Achilles injury. Boston is likely to look very different next year, and with all the changes, they could have a tough time retaining a player like Horford.
Celtics analyst Brian Robb of Mass Live mentioned that Boston could lose Horford this summer, either to retirement or free agency.
"Horford may be done regardless, or look for a team in better shape to win a title next season as he comes to the end of his career," Robb said.
Horford has hinted that retirement would be coming down the line soon, and it could happen this offseason. The veteran big has wanted to stay with the Celtics, but he also may want to compete for a title before he finally calls it quits.
With the Celtics likely to take a step back as title contenders for next season, it could see the veteran move on. Horford has been a crucial piece to this team, and he would be missed if he were to leave the organization.
Last season, Horford averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game. Horford has seen a decline in his play, especially on the defensive side of the ball, but his leadership in the locker room for Boston has been incredible.
