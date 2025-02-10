Celtics Injury Report: Jayson Tatum in Danger of Missing Clash vs Heat
The Boston Celtics are gearing up to take on the Miami Heat later today. However, it seems that Boston may have to do so without their star player.
Forward Jayson Tatum has landed on the injury report ahead of this matchup and could miss the game. Tatum is dealing with right patella tendinopathy and has been listed as questionable for this contest.
Without Tatum on the floor, the Celtics become a very different team. His ability to transform the offensive flow at any given time is special and is why he is one of the best players in the entire NBA.
Boston will hope that he can suit up for this contest as the Celtics look to keep the winning ways going strong. After a mini-slump, the Celtics have started to put things together and are looking very strong as we get closer to the All-Star break.
The Celtics are coming off a blowout win over the New York Knicks, in which Boston showed dominance over their Eastern rival. This game with Miami is another chance for the Celtics to show what they can do and they are hoping Tatum can play.
But if he can't then the Celtics have enough firepower to be able to take down Miami. However, the Celtics are dealing with some other injury concerns as well entering this game.
Veteran point guard Jrue Holiday has already been ruled out of the game. Holiday has been dealing with a lingering issue and has been forced to miss multiple games of late.
We should know closer to game time whether Tatum can suit up in this contest. The hope is that this is nothing too serious and he can get back on the court to dominate as he always does.
