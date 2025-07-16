Celtics Notes: Al Horford Announcement, Ex-Celtic Joins East Rival, Jayson Tatum Recruiting All-Star to Boston
Boston Celtics free agent center Al Horford's wife made a major announcement on social media. The big man is currently mulling a few potential avenues on the court as the announcement deals with a massive off-the-court reason to celebrate.
Additionally, a former Celtics champion has signed with an Eastern Conference rival as the craziness of NBA free agency continues. As another member from the 2024 championship squad exits Boston, the state of the roster for the upcoming season gets a little murkier.
Finally, superstar Jayson Tatum may not be able to make an impact on the stat sheet for most of the regular season, but he is already recruiting an All-Star guard to the Celtics. Only time will tell what the roster will look like when Tatum gets back to the parquet.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
Celtics News: Al Horford's Wife Makes Major Announcement
Celtics NBA Champion Signs With East Rival in Free Agency
Celtics' Jayson Tatum Recruiting All-Star Free Agent Guard to Boston: Report
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Calls Himself One of the Most Talented People on the Planet
Celtics' Brad Stevens Unintentionally Reveals Al Horford's Future
Celtics' Al Horford Could Wind Up With Lakers, Says Insider
Celtics Tweets of the Day:
