Celtics Notes: Al Horford Announcement, Ex-Celtic Joins East Rival, Jayson Tatum Recruiting All-Star to Boston

Gabe Smallson

May 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Boston Celtics free agent center Al Horford's wife made a major announcement on social media. The big man is currently mulling a few potential avenues on the court as the announcement deals with a massive off-the-court reason to celebrate.

Additionally, a former Celtics champion has signed with an Eastern Conference rival as the craziness of NBA free agency continues. As another member from the 2024 championship squad exits Boston, the state of the roster for the upcoming season gets a little murkier.

Finally, superstar Jayson Tatum may not be able to make an impact on the stat sheet for most of the regular season, but he is already recruiting an All-Star guard to the Celtics. Only time will tell what the roster will look like when Tatum gets back to the parquet.

