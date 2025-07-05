Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Al Horford Updates, Boston Wants Damian Lillard, Jaylen Brown Trade?

Gabe Smallson

May 14, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots a free throw in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics have a few updates on veteran big man Al Horford. The 39-year-old center is reportedly considering retirement or signing with a major rival out West.

Additionally, the Celtics are looking to bring in superstar Damian Lillard. The recently-waived point guard likely wouldn't be available for most of, if not all of the upcoming regular season, but Boston could prove to be an incredible fit for the nine-time All-Star.

Finally, a top insider made a major prediction regarding the possibility of the Celtics trading Jaylen Brown. Boston's roster is seemingly changing by the day as the would-be deal would likely get a massive return, as shocking as it would be to fans.

Celtics’ Al Horford Could Retire or Sign With Major West Rivals

Celtics Want to Sign Damian Lillard 'Sooner Rather Than Later'

Celtics Rumors: NBA Insider Makes Major Jaylen Brown Trade Prediction

Celtics Owner Reveals Players Families Didn't Want Ex-Celtic in 2024 Title Parade

Celtics Expected to Lose All-Star to Warriors in Shocking Move

All-Star Free Agent Guard Has Interest in Joining Celtics: Report

Celtics' Jayson Tatum Could Be Recruiting Legendary Point Guard to Boston

Celtics Add Promising Forward to Summer League Roster

Celtics’ Path to Landing Damian Lillard Involves Key Moves

