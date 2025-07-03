Celtics' Jayson Tatum Could Be Recruiting Legendary Point Guard to Boston
Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum and free agent point guard Chris Paul celebrated the one year anniversary of their joint Nike camp Thursday, leading to speculation that Tatum could tempt the future Hall of Famer to come to New England.
Payton Pritchard is currently the Celtics first-choice point guard heading into the 2025-26 season, and the C's are keen to add depth to the position before the season comes.
The Celtics are already in for Damian Lillard, who the Milwaukee Bucks waived after they signed center Myles Turner to a four-year, $107 million contract, but could go for Paul if that were to fall through.
Paul spent the 2024-25 season with the San Antonio Spurs, playing all 82 games while averaging 8.8 points and 7.4 assists. If they were to join the race for Paul, the Celtics would have to compete with the Bucks, Clippers and Suns, who have also registered interest in the guard, per Chris Haynes.
Paul is known around the league as one of the best passers of all time, and is a five-time assist champion. His skillset could provide a boost to a Celtics team which finished in the bottom half of the league in assists per game in the 2024-25 season.
Paul has made 12 All-Star games, and averages 17 points and 9.2 assists across his entire career. He's made 11 All-NBA teams as well as nine All-Defensive teams, and was Rookie of the Year in 2005-06.
While the idea of bringing a future Hall of Famer to Boston is attractive, the Celtics should first focus on locking down a big man for next season, as their current starting options are Luka Garza and Neemias Queta after the departures of Luke Kornet and Al Horford.
