Former Celtics Center May Be Nearing Final Days in the NBA, Says Insider
The Boston Celtics have undergone numerous changes thus far this offseason. They lost not just one but four key players in their rotation.
On top of that, they will be without their superstar forward, Jayson Tatum, for most — if not all — of the 2025-26 season. There are numerous unanswered questions surrounding the Celtics for the upcoming season.
One thing that is certainly not a question is the future of former Celtics big man Daniel Theis. Theis has played eight seasons in the NBA, with five of those seasons spent in Boston. He was a solid piece for the Celtics as they were contenders for titles in the late 2010s to the early 2020s.
Theis has been a solid big man for the six teams he's been a part of, but there's a chance that his NBA career is nearing an end. According to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, Theis is nearing the final days of his career in the NBA.
"This is an interesting one because his former team is looking for a center but Theis’s days of playing major minutes may be over. Theis knows the Celtics’ system and is not afraid to get physical. But for any team, Theis is likely an 11th hour option as a backup center. He played in 39 games last season with the Pelicans but he’s still capable of grabbing rebounds and giving out hard fouls."
As things stand, Theis is an unrestricted free agent. Although the Celtics are in need of shoring up their frontcourt depth, the likelihood of the Celtics signing Theis is close to zero.
In five seasons with the Celtics, Theis was solid for the green and white, averaging 7.3 points per game, 4.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.9 blocks while shooting 55.8 percent from the field in 257 games and 18.8 minutes of action.
The German big man has also played for the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Houston Rockets and the Chicago Bulls.
If Theis is indeed nearing the end of his career, what a solid one he's had. In eight seasons, he averaged 7.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and shot 53.7 percent from the field in 411 games.
