Celtics Notes: Baylor Scheierman Steps Up, Tony Allen Departure Explained, More

Jeremy Hanna

Mar 18, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Baylor Scheierman (55) reacts with the bench after hitting a three point shot during the second half at TD Garden.
Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard who is easily leading the race for NBA Sixth Man of the Year, averaging 14.1 points, 3.7 total rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 0.9 steals per game. However, it looks like Pritchard isn't the Celtics' only weapon off the bench.

Baylor Scheierman, who was selected with the 30th overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, recently impressed against the Brooklyn Nets when he recorded 20 points, three total rebounds, two steals, and one assist.

This marks the second of four games where Sheierman scored above 15 points. The other was against the Philadelphia 76ers, where he had 15 points, three total rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Boston Celtics:

